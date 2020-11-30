Brittany Cartwright shows off growing baby bump in sweet photo with Jax Taylor

Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor have plenty to be thankful for this year.

As the Vanderpump Rules couple await their first child’s arrival, Brittany is making the most of her pregnancy and sharing it with her followers along the way.

Brittany recently posted a few sweet snaps of herself with Jax over the Thanksgiving weekend, and the mom-to-be also showed off her growing bump.

Brittany and Jax celebrate Thanksgiving

In the post, Brittany shared three pics from their celebrations.

One included the couple smiling and cradling her growing bump as they stand in a kitchen with their Thanksgiving meal in the background.

In another, Brittany poses solo while turned sideways to show off just how she’s bumping along.

The caption for the post read, “I hope everyone had a wonderful & safe Thanksgiving weekend [heart and smiley emoji]”

Fans took to the comments to compliment and celebrate Brittany.

“Glowing!!! Also this is so my favorite pregnancy style – a nice tight black dress – so cute,” said one comment.

“You are gorgeous pregnant! Love you and Jax! Happy holidays!!” wrote another follower.

Brittany’s Vanderpump Rules co-star, Stassi Schroeder, also commented with a string of heart-eye emojis.

Brittany isn’t the only expecting Vanderpump personality

Along with Brittany, who is due April 2021, Stassi Schroeder, Lala Kent, and Scheana Shay expect little ones within the next few months.

Recently, Brittany, Stassi, and Lala discussed their “pregnancy pact” on Lala’s podcast Give Them Lala…with Randall.

The ladies confirmed that there was a point when they discussed how great it would be if they could all experience pregnancy at the same time.

“We just said, ‘Hey, that would be really cool. Let’s take that seriously if we can one day.’ And we did!” Stassi confirmed.

Also, on Lala’s podcast, Brittany’s husband Jax talked about the toll that pregnancy is taking on Brittany and the role that he takes on as her support.

He confessed that Brittany might even feel insecure in a bikini after she has their son. Jax knows how important it is to reassure Brittany during this life-altering time.

“What I think is extremely important, and what I’m going through now with Brittany is just reassuring Brittany how beautiful she is,” he told Lala and Randall.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus on Bravo.