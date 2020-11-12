Did Stassi Schroeder and two of her Vanderpump Rules costars have a pregnancy pact?

Is it a coincidence that Vanderpump Rules stars Stassi Schroeder, Brittany Cartwright, and Lala Kent all ended up pregnant around the same time? It turns out that the ladies may have made a pregnancy pact after all.

Discussing their simultaneous pregnancies on the podcast Give Them Lala…with Randall, the ladies talk about how it all went down.

The ladies say there ‘kind of was’ a pregnancy pact

While discussing how they each discovered they were pregnant around the same time, the ladies joked that Lala and Brittany could both go into labor at the same time since they’re both due in April 2021.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“You guys could go into labor the same day,” joked Stassi. “You could be partners, like just right down the hall from each other.”

They then addressed the rumors that the three of them had a pregnancy pact.

“So, a lot of people have, because we’re all pregnant at the same time, so naturally people would be like ‘what’s going on?’ Everyone’s like was there a pregnancy pact?” Lala said.

“I mean there kind of was,” Stassi responded.

“I mean, we didn’t, like, draw blood and, like, shake hands. You know what I mean, we didn’t do any spells,” Lala explained.

Brittany laughingly interjected, saying, “We just said we wanted to get pregnant together.”

“We just said, ‘Hey, that would be really cool. Let’s take that seriously if we can one day.’ And we did!” Stassi continued.

Lala then sarcastically quipped back, “Wow, I can’t believe with you, Stassi, I have to draw blood to make a pact. That was as real of a pact as I’ve ever had in my whole life.”

Although the ladies couldn’t quite agree on where they made the pact, they did settle in agreement that they made one.

Stassi, Lala, and Brittany aren’t the only Vanderpump Rules stars who are expanding their families

Another Vanderpump Rules star announced that she’s also expecting a baby of her own.

Scheana Shay recently revealed to People magazine that she and boyfriend Brock Honey Davies are also expanding their family.

The announcement comes just five months after it was reported that Scheana had miscarried.

“We got pregnant so quickly,” Scheana explained. “My doctor told me to wait one period and ovulation cycle and then we could try again. It was the first and only time we tried and I had a feeling right away, but it was so soon to tell because I wasn’t even close to missing my period yet. I just had a feeling.”

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus on Bravo.