Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent wows her fans and shows off her pregnancy bod in a new “thirst trap” pic.

Lala Kent uploaded a picture of her exposed baby bump on Friday.

She poses nude in front of her closet mirror. She is surrounded by a large collection of shoes and garments but fans may be too distracted by her thirst trap to notice.

Her arms barely cover her nipples as she holds up her phone to take the selfie. Her breasts rest above her glowing baby bump.

“My thirst traps look different these days,” Lala writes in the caption.

Fans take to the comments section to flatter the mama-to-be.

“You are stunning! Look at that baby bump! enjoy every minute of it, it goes by too fast,” one fan reflects.

“YES ! been dying to see that bump’n bod – you look incredible !” another exclaims.

“Cutest baby bump! Randall is one lucky guy! You are going to be the most amazing mama to that little girl,” a third enthuses.

Lala Kent’s pregnancy

Lala announced that she and Randall Emmett are expecting their first child together in September.

She made the announcement on her podcast Give Them Lala…With Randall on her birthday.

“Today is my 30 birthday and I can’t think of any other way to celebrate than with you guys coming through your headphones and speakers,” Lala said on the podcast. “I had the best gift given to me, my body also helped out too … I am pregnant!”

A few weeks later, they revealed the gender of their baby.

Lala posted a video of a sky diver floating toward the ground with a pink parachute.

“We are having a baby girl!” she wrote in the caption at the time.

Vanderpump Rules pregnancies

Lala is not the only Vanderpump Rules star who is currently expecting.

Her costars Brittany Cartwright and Scheana Shay and former costar Stassi Schroeder are all pregnant.

Stassi announced her pregnancy back in June. She and husband Beau Clarke are also expecting a baby girl.

Brittany revealed that she was pregnant soon after Lala in late September. She and Jax Taylor will be having a boy.

Scheana was the most recent Pump Rules star to get pregnant. After suffering from a miscarriage in July, she revealed in October that she is pregnant once again. She is expecting to give birth in April 2021.

Vanderpump Rules are currently on hiatus on Bravo.