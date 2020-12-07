Charli Burnett takes aim at Jax Taylor after he and Brittany Cartwright reveal their exit from Vanderpump Rules

Charli Burnett came for Jax Taylor and Vanderpump Rules fans took notice.

The newbie SURver was quick to shade the OG after he and Brittany Cartwright revealed they were not returning for Season 9 of the Bravo show.

While Charli didn’t call Jax out by name or tag him, her tweet was on point.

What did Charli Burnett say about Jax Taylor?

Just a few days ago, both Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright put out joint statements revealing they were not coming to Vanderpump Rules.

It is rumored that he was fired from the Bravo show, but he is denying that is the case. He is claiming he is just over the scene and “faking” working at SUR.

During the Season 8 virtual Vanderpump Rules reunion, Jax went after Charli Burnett and made comments about how she needed to “know her role” and other very rude statements. Even Kristen Doute piped in and told the newbie to simmer down.

Well, it looks like Charli is the one who gets the last laugh. In response to the news that her nemesis is no longer going to be on the show, she tweeted, “I guess I do know my role, and it’s employed. [winking face]”

Her shade game was on point and the tweet had been retweeted and commented on by many Vanderpump Rules fans.

Will Vanderpump Rules return for Season 9?

Speculation is that Vanderpump Rules may not even return at all. Season 9 should have been filming months ago and almost be airing on the Bravo network.

With so many of the stars gone now, there aren’t many people who could return.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright were the two latest cast members to say their goodbyes, but ahead of them, Stassi Schroeder, Beau Clark, and Kristen Doute were already not returning.

Left to return are Charli Burnett, Dayna Kathan, Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz, Raquell Leviss, and James Kennedy.

The idea of a revamped version has also seen some rumblings on social media. Charli revealed that she is still employed, but did she mean at the restaurant or for the show? Maybe both.

However things turn out, one thing is for sure — Charli Burnett’s shade thrown at Jax Taylor was hilarious and definitely upped her credibility among viewers.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.