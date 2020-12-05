Jax Taylor says he ‘can’t fake work at SUR anymore’ amid rumors he was fired from Vanderpump Rules

Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor has said he can’t “fake work at SUR anymore.”

It has been less than a day since Jax broke the news he and his wife, Brittany Cartwright, are done with the hit Bravo show. Jax used Instagram to announce their departure from Vanderpump Rules.

Social media had become flooded with speculation that Jax finally got fired from the reality TV show.

Jax’s time on Vanderpump Rules was rumored to be coming to an end since last summer. After Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens, and Brett Caprioni were fired for racist actions, some fans were confident Jax would be next to get the ax.

Jax has spent a lot of time setting the record straight by answering comments on his Instagram post.

It’s time to get real

Fans obviously have a lot of thoughts regarding Brittany and Jax not returning to Vanderpump Rules. Some were convinced Bravo finally ditched the controversial star, while others wondered what was next for the couple.

One user remarked something had to go wrong because the timing seemed odd. Jax chose to reply with a comment that appears to debunk the fired rumors.

“Too old for this kind of show, makes no sense. I have zero interest in fake working at sur for another year And making up excuses to fight kids half my age is tiring.” Jax replied.

Besides being over faking it, Jax also spilled that he and his wife want to focus on being parents. They are expecting their first child, a boy, in the spring.

Moving on but still supporting Vanderpump Rules

Jax admitted to one follower that he and Brittany have other projects in the works. He alluded to perhaps a YouTube channel or other content they can put out themselves.

Some fans are certain the soon-to-be parents are getting their own reality TV show. Perhaps something that follows the next chapter in their lives.

Jax shared that a family show would be more up their alley at this stage in their lives.

Although the long-time Vanderpump Rules stars are leaving the Bravo show, Jax wants fans to still support the reality TV show.

It did make Brittany and Jax a household name. They owe a lot to the opportunity the show gave them.

Vanderpump Rules fans have mixed feelings regarding Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor leaving the show.

Do you think Jax was fired or that he left on his own?

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus at Bravo.