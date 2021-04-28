Vanderpump Rules filming has resumed — Here’s what we know

Vanderpump Rules has received the green light to begin filming Season 9. Pic credit: Bravo

Vanderpump Rules fans can now rejoice! The popular Bravo show is coming back.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Vanderpump Rules filming was put on an indefinite hiatus after Season 8, when restaurants, including SUR, were closed.

However, it seems that there’s finally some light at the end of the tunnel as it’s now being reported that the show is set to resume filming in early May.

Sign up for our newsletter!

An insider spoke with Variety and revealed that production should begin in just a few short weeks. And with the slew of cast firings and exits, there may be some major changes for the upcoming season.

Vanderpump Rules will follow all COVID-19 health and safety guidelines

While it’s great news that Vanderpump Rules will move ahead with filming Season 9, one of the big questions is what the network will do to ensure the safety of the cast and production crew.

The set may look different from seasons past as the production will have to focus on the health and safety of all involved parties.

While both SUR and Pump have re-opened, it will be interesting to see how Lisa Vanderpump’s other venture, TomTom, fits into the equation since much of their traffic is derived from crowds and large groups.

According to a network spokesperson, “Vanderpump Rules will resume production with a comprehensive health and safety plan. The plan was developed in accordance with CDC guidance, all state and local orders, as well as NBCUniversal’s own safety guidelines. The health and safety of the cast and crew is the priority of Bravo for all of its shows.”

Vanderpump Rules sees an influx in cast exits

Season 8 of Vanderpump Rules wrapped filming back in June 2020. And, at the time, the future of the show seemed uncertain thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

And drama for the show’s future was deepened when past comments of several cast members came to light.

Longtime cast members Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute, along with newer cast members Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni all came under fire when it was revealed that each of them had made racist remarks.

Wanting to ensure that fans knew the allegations were taken seriously, the network opted to fire each one of them from the show.

Stassi Schroeder’s husband, Beau Clark, was also a cast member. He decided to make his Vanderpump Rules exit after his wife’s dismissal.

However, the exits didn’t end there. Longtime drama-starter Jax Taylor and his wife, Brittany Cartwright, were also let go from the show. This was thanks, in part, to a racist comment Jax made towards former Vanderpump Rules star Faith Stowers.

In addition, fan-favorite Dayna Katham, who joined as a full-time cast member in Season 8, also confirmed that she will not be returning to the show.

With all of the exits from new and long term cast members, who is left?

Going into Season 9, the returning cast includes Lisa Vanderpump, Lala Kent, Scheana Shay, Katie Maloney-Schwartz, Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval, James Kennedy, Raquel Leviss, and Ariana Maddix.

Fans will have to stay tuned to find out if more cast members will be added to the season.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus on Bravo.