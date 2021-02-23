Andy Cohen shares update about new season of Vanderpump Rules

During a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live, Andy Cohen gave an update on when fans can expect Vanderpump Rules to return to Bravo. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

It’s been a hot minute since fans have been updated on when they can expect the return of Vanderpump Rules. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, the hit Bravo show has been on an indefinite hiatus. Of course, this was also impacted by what some refer to as the Vanderpump baby boom.

Several cast members including Scheana Shay, Lala Kent, and their respective partners have begun expanding their families.

In addition to current cast members, Brittany Cartwright and her hubby, Jax Taylor, are also expecting their first child. Back in December, the pair announced that they wouldn’t be returning for the next season of Vanderpump Rules regardless of when it was to air.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Bravo superstar Andy Cohen has been relatively tight-lipped about the show with so many details yet to be determined. However, during a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live, Andy answered a fan question that didn’t leave too much wiggle room for a non-answer.

Andy Cohen gives update on Vanderpump Rules status

While joined by special guests RHOSLC’s Lisa Barlow and RHOA’s Drew Sidora, Andy took a fan question wondering what fans can expect.

“What is happening with Vanderpump Rules?” the fan asked.

“Well, nothing,” Andy began.

He continued to explain that with the current state of the pandemic, they don’t have much of a choice regarding filming.

“Because there’s, you know, the restaurants in LA are not open. So, I think once — hopefully, once LA opens up they’ll start rolling. I hope.”

The fan pressed further, wondering if fans would get a glimpse of the Vanderpump Rules babies that will be around should production start up again.

“Would the babies?” she asked in addition.

“With everybody who’s still on the show, yeah,” Andy responded.

Vanderpump Rules baby boom is in full swing

As fans anxiously await the next season of Vanderpump Rules, members of the cast are preparing for another kind of arrival.

With the birth of Stassi Schroeder’s baby girl, she’s started what will be a wild few months for some of the Vanderpump ladies.

Both Lala Kent and Brittany Cartwright are due in April of this year. And, Scheana Shay is expecting a little girl with her boyfriend, Brock Davies.

Scheana’s pregnancy came as a surprise to her and the rest of the Vanderpump Rules family since, just a few months earlier, Scheana had experienced a devastating miscarriage.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus on Bravo.