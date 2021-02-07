Vanderpump Rules alum Brittany Cartwright meets Stassi Schroeder’s daughter Hartford

Former Vanderpump Rules star Brittany Cartwright has finally met castmate Stassi Schroeder’s newborn daughter, Hartford. Pic credit: Bravo

The Vanderpump Rules baby boom is in full swing, and the babies are beginning to make their arrival into the world.

Former Vanderpump Rules star Brittany Cartwright finally got to meet co-star and friend, Stassi Schroeder’s newborn baby girl, Hartford.

The mommy-to-be gushed about finally meeting Hartford on Instagram as she anxiously awaits the arrival of her own little one.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Brittany meets baby Hartford

Stassi and her husband, Beau Clark, welcomed baby Hartford in early January, making her the first of the Vanderpump Rules babies to arrive.

In a statement to People magazine at the time, Stassi and Beau said, “We truly cannot begin to describe the happiness and joy we are feeling at this moment. It’s something that you hear from all new parents right after birth, but something magical happens. We are feeling so blessed and grateful to have a beautiful and, most importantly, healthy baby girl.”

And it looks like Hartford is finally meeting other members of the Vanderpump Rules family. Brittany took to her Instagram to share her thoughts on meeting the sweet girl.

Brittany wrote in the caption, “We got to meet beautiful baby Hartford a couple days ago!! [heart smiley emoji] I’m so in love and she makes me even more excited to be a Momma! I cannot wait to see our babies play together I’m crying just thinking about it!! lol I’m so happy for you Stassi & Beau! She is so perfect and so so sweet!”

She also clarified that they had all been tested for COVID-19 prior to the get-together.

“WE TESTED NEGATIVE, QUARANTINED, & GOT FLU SHOTS TO SEE HER.!” she finished the caption.

Brittany is embracing her pregnancy, excited for motherhood

Brittany, who is expecting her first child with her husband, Jax Taylor, has been open with her fans and followers throughout her pregnancy.

She’s shared both the highs and the lows, including her ongoing insecurity around her changing body and the “trolls” who leave hateful comments on her social media posts.

In one particularly vulnerable post, Brittany shared that she wasn’t willing to let the hate steal the happiness she feels about expanding her family.

“I am so proud of my body for creating my son. I have had days where I let negative comments from strangers get me down, but WHY!? I am growing a perfect and healthy human being who I have only dreamed of my entire life,” she wrote, in part.

The star, who is due this April, continues to post pictures of her growing baby bump and continues to empower other moms and moms-to-be, saying not to let the opinions of others get to them.

“To all you other mommy to be’s and mommies in general YOU ARE KILLING IT, don’t let the opinions of others get you down, you will be the best mother to your beautiful baby just like me!!” she wrote.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus on Bravo.