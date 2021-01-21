See Stassi Schroeder’s daughter Hartford: Beau Clark shows off baby girl

Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark recently welcome their daughter, Hartford, to the world. Pic credit: Bravo

Former Vanderpump Rules stars Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark were thrust into parenthood after Stassi gave birth to their daughter Hartford Charlie Rose Clark on January 7.

While Stassi hasn’t posted on social media since the baby was born, Beau gave fans a first glimpse at their daughter.

Beau captured Hartford’s “first barf” on his Instagram story– or at least his first experience with having to clean it up.

He reassured fans that it was “just a little barf” as he laughed nervously and gave fans a good look at little Hartford as well as the barf stain on his shirt.

Beau has been dedicated to documenting his and Stassi’s journey through parenthood. He captured a video of Stassi breastfeeding and uploaded it to one of his prior stories.

According to Us Weekly, Beau captioned the video, “Midnight milk.”

Even though neither dedicated a post to their daughter’s birth, they gave a statement to PEOPLE soon after their daughter was born.

“We truly cannot begin to describe the happiness and joy we are feeling at this moment,” Stassi and Beau told the outlet. “It’s something that you hear from all new parents right after birth, but something magical happens.” “We are feeling so blessed and grateful to have a beautiful and most importantly, healthy baby girl,” they add.

Beau Clark shows of his and Stassi’s baby, Hartford. Pic credit: @thegoodthebadthebogie/Instagram

Stassi’s pregnancy

Stassi announced her pregnancy in June of 2020. Later that month, she dedicated an Instagram post to revealing the sex of her baby.

“We’re having a girl!” Stassi declared in the caption.

In the pic, Stassi posed holding her bump while Beau held up a pink #OOTD onesie as he kissed her cheek.

Stassi kept fans updated as she posted pregnancy selfies and photoshoots to her Instagram.

Stassi also shared her struggles that proved her pregnancy had been challenging.

“We discovered she has a hole in her heart, and it was the worst week of our lives waiting to find out just how serious it was,” Stassi wrote on her Instagram story. “After a week of actual hell on earth, the doctors said it’s incredibly small [and] should heal on its own.”

Fortunately, Hartford seems to be doing just fine.

Stassi’s pregnancy came soon after Vanderpump Rules firing

Many viewers questioned whether Stassi’s pregnancy was a PR move after she was fired from Vanderpump Rules.

Bravo announced that Stassi, and her former costar, Kristen Doute were fired from Vanderpump Rules on June 9 for racial profiling after they threatened to report their costar Faith Stowers to the police for a crime she didn’t commit.

Days later, news broke about Stassi’s pregnancy.

The timing doesn’t make it seem likely that it was a PR stunt unless she knew ahead of time she was going to be fired. However, many can’t help but notice the convenient timing was of her pregnancy announcement.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus on Bravo.