Stassi Schroeder announces birth of daughter with Beau Clark — Here’s what they named her

Vanderpump Rules alum Stassi Schroeder has announced the birth of her daughter with Beau Clark, including what they named her.

The new parents are over the moon to share the exciting news their baby girl has arrived. An exclusive interview with People magazine has given fans insight into the latest addition to Beau and Stassi’s family.

What did Stassi and Beau name their daughter?

Although Stassi and Beau did reveal the sex of their first child last summer, the couple kept her name under wraps until now.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Hartford Charlie Rose Clark was born Thursday, January 7 at 6:57 PM. Little Hartford weighs in at 7 pounds 3 ounces and 19 inches long. The baby girl has two middle names to honor Beau’s father, Charlie, and Stassi’s grandmother Rose.

“We truly cannot begin to describe the happiness and joy we are feeling at this moment. It’s something that you hear from all new parents right after birth, but something magical happens. We are feeling so blessed and grateful to have a beautiful and, most importantly, healthy baby girl,” the new parents said to the weekly magazine.

Beau and Stassi have yet to share photos of their daughter, nor have they shared their good news on social media.

Starting a new chapter

Last year Stassi embarked on a new chapter in her life, both personally and professionally. The latter was not her choice.

After eight seasons on Vanderpump Rules, Stassi was fired. Bravo cut ties with Stassi following Faith Stowers claims Stassi and Kristen Doute accused Faith of a crime she didn’t commit.

Stassi’s pregnancy announcement came days after news she was fired broke. A couple of weeks later, Stassi and Beau spilled that they were expecting a baby girl.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stassi Schroeder Clark (@stassischroeder)

In October, Beau and Stassi got married in an intimate backyard ceremony. They got engaged in 2019 and had hopes of a lavish Italian wedding in 2020. The coronavirus pandemic halted those plans but didn’t stop them from getting hitched.

Beau Clark and Stassi Schroeder are parents to a healthy baby girl, Hartford Charlie Rose Clark. Stassi is the first one in the Vanderpump Rules baby boom to give birth.

Brittany Cartwright and her husband Jax Taylor, who recently announced their Vanderpump Rules exit, are expecting a baby boy. Lala Kent and Randall Emmett are expecting a baby girl. Scheana Shay and her boyfriend, Brock Honey Davies, are also expecting a girl. All three ladies are due in April.

Congrats to Stassi and Beau on the birth of their angel, Hartford.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus on Bravo.