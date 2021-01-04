Andy Cohen may have some regrets about Vanderpump Rules firings

Andy Cohen may have some regrets about the Vanderpump Rules firings, hinting there might have been another option.

It has been over six months since Bravo cut ties with four Vanderpump Rules cast members over racial insensitivity. Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens, and Brett Caprioni were fired by Bravo.

Max and Brett were let go because of racist social media posts. Kristen and Stassi were ousted after former cast member Faith Stowers revealed the two women reported to her police for a crime Faith didn’t commit.

Faith was the only black cast member on the show during her stint on Vanderpump Rules. She went public with her experience on the Bravo show last summer, exposing Stassi and Kristen’s lie.

What might Andy Cohen regret?

In a recent New York Times profile, Andy shared the decision to fire Max, Brett, Stassi, and Kristen was made in the moment.

“It’s more interesting to sit in the moment with people that you have a rooting interest in and watch them find their way than it is just turning out the lights and forgetting it existed,” the Watch What Happens Live host explained.

Andy expressed his opinion was definitely not a popular one. However, it came from fan questions asking why certain cast members from certain shows were fired, and other cast members who behaved similarly still had jobs.

When the Vanderpump Rules firing spree occurred, controversial star Jax Taylor was one cast member who had people asking why he was not given the ax. In December, Jax and his wife Brittany Cartwright announced they were not returning to the Bravo show.

The couple made it appear as it was their choice. However, rumors swirled the network finally fired Jax from Vanderpump Rules.

Andy applauds Bravo for showing reality

Despite some fans questioning the authenticity of Bravo shows, like Below Deck, Andy applauds Bravo for trying to show reality in television. The WWHL host explained the network strives to consider different viewpoints, not just perspectives certain people want to see on the small screen.

“We’ve been able to build a big tent,” Andy expressed.

He may have some regrets regarding the Vanderpump Rules firings, but that doesn’t mean Andy isn’t 100 percent supportive of Bravo’s decision. The host has made it clear he stands by the network even if Andy might have handled the situation differently.

After all, Andy has no intention of bad-mouthing the hand that feeds him.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus on Bravo.