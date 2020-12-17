Faith Stowers talks Jax Taylor and Vanderpump Rules, ‘He got his consequences now’

Faith Stowers believes that it is the right time for Jax Taylor to leave Vanderpump Rules.

Faith tells TMZ that she believes the rumors about Jax and his wife, Brittany Cartwright, being fired are true.

“All I’m going to say is it makes sense that he was fired. I think I [read] something that they didn’t write their own statements and normally that happens when people are fired,” she explains.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She hints that she was forced to leave the show when her costars had falsely accused her of stealing.

“I was accused of stealing and Jax actually did steal and he was still on the show for a long time. I think Bravo gave him lots of chances,” Faith explains. “I think [Lisa Vanderpump] gave him lots of chances because they actually care about their people that work there. So I think this was the last straw.”

Faith is happy to see what went around come around. Jax led the charge of attacks against her back while she was on the show and has accused him of racist behavior.

“I’m proud to say he got his consequences now. He got what he deserved, for sure,“ she adds.

What Faith thinks of Bravo’s recent decisions

Bravo has been recently holding their reality TV stars accountable for their discriminatory behavior.

While there is no official confirmation whether Jax was fired from the show, several other stars including Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens, and Brett Caprioni were fired from Vanderpump Rules.

Faith stands behind Bravo’s recent firings.

“I am proud of Bravo because Bravo knew that that wasn’t the life they wanted to show. They were standing up to those people that were just not a good, right fit for Bravo network,” Faith tells TMZ.

“I think that what he did and what [Stassi Schroeder] and what [Kristen Doute] did, it’s just not a good fit for Bravo. It means a lot to everyone watching. And I’m sure that everyone is proud of Bravo for doing that,” she continues.

Jax and Brittany’s exit statements

Jax and Brittany recently declared that they were leaving Vanderpump Rules.

However, Brittany hinted that she and Jax didn’t get to write their own departure statements.

Fans noticed that Brittany and Jax’s goodbye posts had almost identical captions.

Other stars like Kristen confirmed that Brittany and Jax didn’t get to write their own statements.

If this is true, Faith’s theory about it being because they were fired certainly holds up.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus on Bravo.