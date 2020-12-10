Former Vanderpump Rules star Brittany Cartwright insinuated that she and her husband Jax Taylor didn’t get to write their own Vanderpump Rules departure statements.

Brittany’s comment came after fans began to notice that the two statements were eerily similar.

“You guys could’ve wrote something that differed by one word,” one fan commented on her Instagram post about leaving the show.

Brittany then dropped the hint that she and Jax may have not had any say in their exit statements.

“I’m tired of seeing this comment. Do you guys really truly think we got to write whatever we wanted?” she replied.

How similar are Brittany’s and Jax’s Instagram posts really?

Dissecting Jax and Brittany’s posts

Upon dissecting Jax and Brittany’s statements, their statements do, in fact, match nearly word-for-word.

Both of their statements start out with an honorable tribute to their time on the show.

“The last X years on Vanderpump Rules have been some of the most challenging, rewarding and fulfilling years of my life,” both statements begin.

The only difference between the two is due to how long they were on the show. Jax’s says that last eight years whereas Brittany’s only says five.

They then break the news in the same fashion, obviously swapping the name for their spouse’s in both posts.

“Although this is difficult to share, Jax/Brittany and I will not be returning for another season of Vanderpump Rules,” their statements continue.

They then both explain they will be using their time away from the show to focus on family.

“We are excited to take this time to focus on our growing family and share with you our new endeavors,” both statements read.

They then both thank Bravo TV, Evolution Media and their castmates who “will always remain close to our hearts.”

They then concluded their statements by thanking their fans and reminding them to “stay tuned.”

“Thank you to all the fans who have shared our journey with us and supported us through everything. We love you. Stay tuned,” their statements concluded.

Why Jax and Brittany left the show

While many fans believe that Jax was fired, he stands by his claims that he and Brittany were just ready to move on and that he was tired of “fake working” at SUR.

During an Instagram Live session, Jax told fans that he was over Vanderpump Rules.

He felt that now that he is going to be a father and he is long past his bartending days, he would not appear on Vanderpump Rules unless some changes were made.

He shared that he and the Vanderpump Rules OGs should get their own spinoff show that features the next phase of their lives.

However, as Andy Cohen said on his Radio Andy talk show, it looks like Vanderpump Rules will film its next season in the same fashion as all of the seasons prior.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus on Bravo.