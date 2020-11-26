Jax Taylor does not want to return to Vanderpump Rules.

Instead, he proposes a spinoff show starring the Pump Rules OGs. However, Jax has specific requests for who appears on the show, and those requests don’t include his former BFF Tom Sandoval or his girlfriend Ariana Madix.

Jax explained during an Instagram Live stream documented by Digital Girls Club that he does not “have room for [them] in [his] life.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

“The arguing and negativity is not healthy and I don’t want to be around it,” he shared. “[There’s] nothing wrong with Sandoval. He’s a great guy. I’ve spoken to him once in the last year. Sometimes you go separate ways. I’m starting a family and I want to surround myself with other couples who are starting families.”

Jax’s ideas for a Vanderpump Rules spinoff

Jax is adamant about being done with the “stupid drama” that comes with Vanderpump Rules.

Since he and his friends are no longer working at SUR and are moving onto parenthood, he thinks they need a new show that focuses on this new phase of their lives.

“I think they need to hone in on the fact that we’re parents now,” he said. “We can’t go back to the way it was. It would be ridiculous to see us back at SUR. It’s gotta be about the next chapter of our lives, [like] a parents kind of thing. The playdates are going to be amazing [and] I think it will be funny to watch all of us with our kids.”

Read More Vanderpump Rules bars Sur and TomTom closed as cast self-quarantines

“I think it would be fun to follow the dads around. And then the younger kids, like James, they could have their show,” he continued. “We’re all in the next phase of our lives and the thought of going to SUR, I don’t think I can do it. The younger guys can take care of that.”

How Jax fell out with Tom

Jax and Tom were best friends for many years during the filming of Vanderpump Rules.

However, during Season 8 of Vanderpump Rules, their friendship was put to the test.

Jax had uninvited Tom to his wedding after Tom brought up concerns about their officiant being homophobic. Jax then had a change of heart and decided to re-invite him to the wedding and reclaim his spot as best man.

However, it is a decision that Jax has come to regret. The two continued to feud throughout the course of the season. The height of their drama was when Tom orchestrated a pool party to rival Jax’s, forcing their friends to choose between the two.

Vanderpump Rules has yet to announce when Season 9 will return.