Vanderpump Rules: Jax Taylor admits he regrets having Tom Sandoval as his best man

Jax Taylor and Tom Sandoval were once a dynamic duo on Vanderpump Rules, but these days, that isn’t the case.

Last week, viewers saw Tom Sandoval stand next to Jax Taylor as he married Brittany Cartwright. Unfortunately, that is a decision the groom appears to regret.

Are things better between Jax Taylor and Tom Sandoval?

The short answer is no. A lot has transpired between Jax Taylor and Tom Sandoval since the wedding last June.

On Twitter, the two have been swinging at one another over comments made on Vanderpump Rules.

Jax Taylor even revealed that he regretted having Tom Sandoval as his best man. He did also say he should have been invited to the wedding, but standing beside him was not a good idea.

He went on to say that he felt bullied into putting Tom back into the best man position. Jax didn’t want to budge after firing his friend from his wedding party, but he maintains he did so because everyone, including Brittany Cartwright, told him he would eventually regret not having him there. It turns out, that he regrets having him there now.

Vanderpump Rules was filmed almost a full year ago. Brittany Cartwright married Jax Taylor back in June 2019. As the show progresses, it will be interesting to see how he interacts with Tom Sandoval, especially after their social media exchanges.

The Vanderpump Rules reunion may be interrupted

There may be a disruption in the Vanderpump Rules reunion this season. With the coronavirus pandemic, nothing is being filmed. The season is over halfway through airing and in the coming weeks, the cast typically gets together to film the reunion, discuss the season and work out the disagreements.

Typically, the Vanderpump Rules reunion is as explosive as the season and this one likely wouldn’t have been the exception. Jax Taylor and Tom Sandoval at odds would make for must-see tv. They have too much history to throw their friendship to the wolves but that looks like exactly what is happening.

I am no longer talking about this till reunion, but trust me I have it all in my head and All his bullshit lies will be brought up. Even Lisa has few things to bring up. So watch the reunion, that is if we ever have one. https://t.co/XQ6IH9AqjL — Jax (@mrjaxtaylor) March 19, 2020

Viewers hope that Jax and Tom can reconcile. After everything that was said and spewed during Vanderpump Rules’ confessionals and on social media, it doesn’t look like a full comeback may not be in the cards.

Stay tuned for more drama as this season of Vanderpump Rules continues!

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.