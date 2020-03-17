Vanderpump Rules’ Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval have a new cocktail book called Fancy AF Cocktails

Many fans are sharing recipes from Vanderpump Rules stars Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval’s new cocktail book during the current coronavirus outbreak. As many of us are stuck at home, making a fun drink can be a great distraction.

The book, titled Fancy AF Cocktails: Drink Recipes from a Couple of Professional Drinkers was written by Ariana and Tom. Podcaster Danny Pellegrino also contributed to their work.

The book is full of cocktail recipes that range from classy to trashy. The book includes shot recipes and hangover recovery recipes. There are also photos and behind-the-scenes stories for Vanderpump Rules fans.

They almost didn’t create the cocktail book

The Vanderpump Rules show featured the making of the cocktail guide, and the creation process wasn’t always a smooth ride. Ariana became upset often, as there were times she felt Tom was taking over her idea. However, all’s well that ends well and the book officially released in December 2019.

Ariana reportedly admitted that they almost didn’t make the book. However, after appearing on Danny Pellegrino’s podcast called Everything Iconic, he convinced her to work on it again. It must be how he got to work on the project as well.

The book reportedly reveals some secrets from Vanderpump Rules as well. If you’re wondering what James Kennedy meant by “pasta,” the answer is in their book.

The book has some unfortunate errors and issues

However, fans don’t seem 100% pleased based on the book’s Amazon reviews. Some report that there are errors in the book, specifically around the index pages.

Others say that the recipes call for strange ingredients that you probably don’t have on hand at home.

For instance, one reviewer wrote, “I wanted to like this but I was very disappointed. The drinks all require ingredients that you wouldn’t have on hand. I expected some recipes to have special ingredients but they are in just about every recipe.”

The review continues, “There are also recipes that call for things like a taco bell sauce packet or McDonalds BBQ sauce packet. It seems like a recipe book for broke college kids. The index is mislabeled and most of the recipes are found several pages before what is printed on the index. The stories before the recipes were cute and pretty much the only thing I liked in this book.”

If you love cocktails or want the behind-the-scenes stories from Vanderpump Rules, you can pick up the book here on Amazon.

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.