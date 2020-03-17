Duggar family urges Counting On fans to put their ‘trust and hope in God’ during coronavirus crisis

The Duggar family is urging fans to put their trust and hope in God during the coronavirus pandemic.

Late Sunday night, the Duggar family shared a paragraph about what is happening within the country and world. They urge Counting On fans to pray for one another and look for ways to help as more needs become available.

What is the Duggar family doing during the coronavirus pandemic?

While the Duggar family hasn’t given a personal update on their circumstances with the coronavirus, they are likely in a good place. Raising a large family has taught them a thing or two about buying in bulk and cooking to feed a large family.

With Facebook being the only place where the Duggar family has given a statement, Counting On fans are wondering how things are going for the Arkansas-based brood.

Their statement reads, in part, “The one thing we do know is that even in the darkest days and in the most challenging times, we can put our trust and hope in God. Let’s all pray for one another, for our leaders, for our healthcare workers, and especially for our elderly.”

How are the Duggar children holding up?

Many of the older adult children live away from the Duggar family compound. Anna and Josh Duggar live on the same property as Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar, so they are in this together.

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard shared a blog post they wrote chronicling what was happening in their part of Arkansas. Their church is offering help with the resources some people may need during this national crisis. Jill also listed places where food is being offered for free to help families who need it while their children are out of school.

There hasn’t been any other news from the other Duggar siblings. Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo live in California and the rules there seem to be more strict than other places in the country. They have yet to speak out about their experience, but it will likely be done in the coming days.

As for the rest of the married Duggar children, things appear to be okay for them as well. They all live reasonably close to the Duggar compound. While many are likely taking precautions during this unprecedented crisis, no one has spoken up except Jill Duggar.

Counting On is currently on hiatus and expected to return later this year.