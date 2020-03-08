Duggar family night: What is it and when does it happen?

The Duggar family has remained mostly close since the oldest siblings have gotten married and started families of their own. On a recent episode of Counting On, the Duggars revealed that they try to get together once a week with everyone available.

Most recently, the Duggars shared a photo from one of their get-togethers. It was a night of bowling.

There were some key members of the family missing, which has sparked a little bit of curiosity about Duggar fans.

When is Duggar family night?

Typically, Duggar family night is done on a Monday night. Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth elaborated more on that in their recent YouTube Q&A session.

Whether it is out with the family for an activity or at the compound, all the Duggar siblings get together with their parents.

Counting On fans saw when an overnight camping trip was organized as one of the family activities.

It turned out to be quite an adventure with the boys navigating their way back to camp while the women and children stayed behind to get the meal prepared.

Spending time together seems to be a priority for the Duggar family. Most of them live close together. Jinger Duggar is the sibling who lives the furthest away with her calling the west coast home these days.

She returned last weekend for a visit, and that was the first time she had been back to Arkansas since moving to California.

Is everyone included for Duggar family night?

There has been a lot of talk about why Jill Duggar isn’t always included in family events. Things have been awkward since Derick Dillard revealed some things about the family that confirmed fans’ suspicions about how things happened.

As far as it is known, Jill Duggar isn’t excluded from anything based on her merit, but there may be an issue with Derick Dillard showing his face. She has not been photographed with the family a lot recently.

She did show up and shop with her sisters (with her sons in tow) when Jinger was in town, but before that, she wasn’t around a lot.

Anna and Josh Duggar are a staple in many family nights. They live on the property with Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar and lean heavily on them.

If they are part of Duggar family night, all of the siblings are likely invited as well.

Subscribe to our Duggar newsletter!

While not everyone makes it every week, Duggar family night is a nice tradition.