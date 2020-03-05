Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth hold Q&A on YouTube channel, address having more kids

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth have jumped in on the YouTube video craze that has spread in the family.

While their channel was made a while back, they recently updated it with a new video featuring a Q&A session that included the most asked fan questions.

It has been a long journey for the couple who experienced several heartbreaks last summer.

From Grandma Mary Duggar’s accidental drowning to the loss of their little girl at 20-weeks gestation, Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth have been through a lot while managing to hold it all together.

Joy-Anna Duggar confirms more kids are in their future

The most asked question for Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth was whether they wanted more children or not.

Both agree that more kids are in their future, but it was followed up by confirmation that the last eight months have not been easy.

After announcing her second pregnancy last spring, Joy-Anna Duggar was over the moon to be expanding her family. She and Austin Forsyth made the big announcement with the entire family present.

Joy-Anna was in good company with Kendra Caldwell, Lauren Swanson, and Anna Duggar all revealing they were expecting within weeks of one another.

Unfortunately, at the 20-week anatomy scan, it was revealed that the baby no longer had a heartbeat. A week later, Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth shared the news on social media.

They have grieved the loss of their baby girl and celebrated the arrival of the three other November girls born into the Duggar family.

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth have known each other most of their lives

Their families are in the same circles, and the Duggars and Forsyths have crossed paths several times over the years.

Joy-Anna Duggar met Austin Forsyth when she was just four. He was eight at the time, and while they weren’t friends when they were young children, that changed as they got older.

Over the last few years, Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth have built an incredible bond. They work together and spend a lot of time focusing on their little boy, Gideon.

Despite their plans not working out, both are hopeful that their future will be filled with love and joy.

Last year, Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth bought a home together. They moved in last fall. Earlier this year, Joy-Anna announced they added a new family member and Gideon is enjoying life with a dog.

Counting On fans are hopeful that Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth will continue keeping up with their YouTube channel, especially in the offseason when the show is on hiatus.