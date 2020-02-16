Joy-Anna Duggar announces new family member, reveals her name

Subscribe to our Duggar newsletter!

Joy-Anna Duggar announced there is a new member of the family to show off. She and Austin Forsyth added a black lab puppy to their home.

The two moved into a home they purchased just ahead of Christmas. Joy-Anna Duggar shared two photos of Gideon with the lab puppy and he looked as happy as can be.

Joy-Anna Duggar shows off a new addition to the family

A new puppy is a big deal, and Joy-Anna Duggar revealed that the black lab and Gideon are already the best of friends. They chose a little girl puppy and named her Brielle. Joy-Anna threw in that Gideon calls her “B” for short.

This is a big move for Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth. The two have been through a lot over the past year. From the loss of her grandma to the loss of their daughter at 20-weeks gestation, 2019 was a hard year. Bringing a puppy in has made her little boy happy and given him a little friend to play with.

Brielle joined the family just a few weeks before Gideon turns two. Joy-Anna Duggar welcomed him into the world on February 26, 2018. Now, he will grow up with a puppy and a “fur-ever” friend.

Here is the series of photos showing off the new family member on Instagram.

Will another family member be announced?

There has been speculation that Joy-Anna Duggar may be expecting once again. She has not shared a full-body picture since around Christmas time. Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth have done selfies, but nothing that would hint at or show a possible baby bump.

Last spring, Joy-Anna Duggar announced she was expecting early in her pregnancy. She joined Jessa Duggar, Anna Duggar, Kendra Caldwell, Lauren Swanson, and Abbie Grace Burnett in the soon-to-be-moms club. Unfortunately, her baby girl didn’t make it.

Even with all of the baby girls born around the same time as her little girl would have been, Joy-Anna Duggar was happy to welcome all of her nieces. Her best friend, Carlin Bates also welcomed a little girl just a few weeks ago, and she was so excited for her.

Things have changed a lot over the last year for Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth. They have navigated things that most couples never have to, and yet, they made it out the other side of the darkness.

With Brielle in their lives, Joy-Anna Duggar is looking forward to memories made with another member of the Forsyth family.