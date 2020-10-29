Pregnant Stassi Schroeder looks back on first messages from Beau Clark as couple waits on new baby

Former Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder took to Instagram to share an embarrassing text from the early stages of her relationship with husband Beau Clark.

The two had reportedly been texting for a while before they dated in person.

Stassi wrote “how things started” along with a screengrab of text messages from when they first started dating in 2017.

“I like you so much via text message what’s going to happen when we actually have to talk to each other in person again?” Beau had written.

“Don’t stress me out,” Stassi wrote in response at the time.

She followed up the picture with a “how things went” picture of her pronounced baby bump.

Stassi’s pregnancy

Stassi announced her pregnancy to Us Weekly in June. A couple of weeks later, Stassi posted her first pregnancy picture on Instagram and announced that she and Beau were expecting a girl.

Beau made a matching post and wrote a lengthy message about how he was proud to be having a girl.

“I was raised by great women, and the lessons I learned from them I’ll FW to my daughter and then some! She will be great, powerful, humble, kind, loving, compassionate, and a dash from Kesha… ‘She’ll be a motherf*cking WOMAN!!'” he wrote in the caption of his post.

Since the announcement, the couple has posted updates on the pregnancy on their social media accounts. She even posted a picture with the other two pregnant Vanderpump Rules women, Lala Kent and Brittany Cartwright.

How Stassi was fired

Stassi was fired from Vanderpump Rules due to racist behavior.

Stassi was accused of racially profiling and reporting costar Faith Stowers to the police for a crime she didn’t commit.

She and Kristen Doute were both involved in the incident and were fired by Bravo during the Black Lives Matter resurgence.

Their former costars Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni were also fired when racist social media posts from their past resurfaced.

Stassi was reportedly devastated by the decision.

“Stassi has been very emotional by this situation and has been sad and crying, and also angry,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “She feels blindsided that she was fired.

However, since then she has spoken out and apologized for her actions.

Beau also claimed that he would not film for Vanderpump Rules without her and has chosen to stand by her side throughout all of this.

Many fans applauded Bravo for holding their TV stars accountable for their actions.

Stassi has stayed relatively silent on social media since the firing, aside from her pregnancy updates.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus on Bravo.