Stassi Schroeder tells Vanderpump Rules fans that her unborn daughter has a hole in her heart

Stassi Schroeder revealed to fans that her unborn baby has a hole in her heart. Luckily, she said that it should heal on its own and the baby girl will be okay.

It has been a very exciting time for Stassi and her now-husband Beau Clark. Stassi and Beau got legally married in a small ceremony.

They still plan to have their dream Italian wedding in 2021 and their baby girl is due in January.

Stassi shared a photo of a piece of art in their nursery on her Instagram Story and she wrote about how the baby has a hole in her heart.

Stassi opened up about her baby’s hole in her heart

The art is a gold-framed piece featuring a heart with some gold pieces coming apart from it. It is truly a beautiful piece. She said it was one of her favorite parts of the nursery.

Stassi wrote, “After I bought this, we discovered she has a hole in her heart, and it was the worst week of our lives waiting to find out just how serious it was. After a week of actual hell on earth, the doctors said it’s incredibly small [and] should heal on its own. This piece of art means so much more now.”

Stassi and Beau have given fans a glimpse of Stassi’s growing baby bump and the nursery on several occasions.

In September, Stassi also shared her daughter’s wardrobe. It was filled with lots and lots of clothes.

It makes sense because Stassi is the OOTD (outfit of the day) queen. She will likely instill a fashion sense into her baby girl from an early age.

Stassi also shared a video of her daughter’s growing closet

She shared a video of her daughter’s closet, stuffed to the brim. In it, she said, “I’m a monster who is creating another monster. This poor baby has no clue.”

The due date is getting so close! We are glad to hear that the baby is doing just fine and can’t wait to see her when she is born sometime in January.

Stassi is not alone in her pregnancy journey. Currently, Brittany and Jax and Lala and Randall are expecting. Lala is having a girl too, while Brittany is pregnant with a boy.

Fans are hoping to see the pregnancy and babies on Vanderpump Rules but there has been no word on a renewal quite yet.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.