Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark married in secret ceremony, former Vanderpump Rules star due in January

Surprise, Stassi Schroeder, and Beau Clark were married in a secret wedding ceremony last month. The former Vanderpump Rules star is due in January with the newlywed’s first child, a baby girl.

The couple got engaged in July 2019. Stassi and Beau were planning their October 2020 wedding when the coronavirus pandemic hit. The health climate put a wrench in their initial plans but didn’t stop them from tying the knot.

Mr. and Mrs. Clark

Stassi shocked fans when she posted an Instagram video announcing she was a married lady. It turns out they weren’t about to let the coronavirus prevent them from becoming husband and wife.

Although becoming a wife didn’t happen as Stassi planned, the Vanderpump Rules alum is ecstatic to be Mrs. Clark.

“Today would’ve been our wedding day. We went and did it anyway. Married Sept 2020. Hopefully, Italian dream wedding Oct 2021. I am so proud to be your wife @thegoodthebadthebogie,” Stassi captained footage from their big day.

Based on the video, the secret ceremony was casual, intimate, and took place in a backyard, probably theirs.

Last May, Stassi shared on her podcast, Straight Up With Stassi, the wedding had been put on hold due to the current health climate. She stated the couple was planning an Italian wedding for October 2021.

Based on her marriage announcement, Stassi and Beau are still looking to have a ceremony in Italy. The good news is, their daughter will be able to play a part in their dream wedding next year.

A new chapter in Stassi’s life

The past few months have been life-changing for Stassi. In June, she was fired from Vanderpump Rules for racist actions against cast member Faith Stowers.

Days later, Stassi revealed she was pregnant with her and Beau’s first child. They shared they were expecting a daughter days after the pregnancy news broke. Stassi is due in January.

The mama to be is anxiously awaiting the arrival of her daughter. Stassi is using this time to prepare for motherhood, including making changes she hopes will make her daughter proud of her. She wants to be the best person she can be for her little girl.

When Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark welcome their daughter in January, they will do so as a married couple. Their secret nuptials caused fans to flood their wedding Instagram post with congratulations and well-wishes. The newlyweds have a lot of love surrounding them.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus on Bravo.