Brittany Cartwright shares empowering message for ‘mommies,’ says she ‘won’t let trolls influence my happiness

Brittany Cartwright has had enough of the body shaming and being hard on pregnant bodies.

The momma-to-be, who is due in April 2021, took to her Instagram to share an empowering message with her followers in hopes that they would stop being so hard on themselves.

Along with the powerful message, Brittany shared an updated look at her growing baby bump, which has been an adjustment for her.

Brittany shares how grateful she is for this pregnancy

In the post’s caption, Brittany shares that she’s done hiding and explains that she deserves to feel proud of her pregnant body.

“I put this on my story but ya know what, I deserve to post this with pride,” she begins the caption.

“I am so proud of my body for creating my son. I have had days where I let negative comments from strangers get me down, but WHY!? I am growing a perfect and healthy human being who I have only dreamed of my entire life,” she continued.

Brittany then shares her feelings on how blessed she is for being able to carry this pregnancy. But she also doesn’t shy away from sharing the tough parts as well.

“I am going to give my body the respect it deserves and shout it from the rooftops how lucky and blessed I feel to experience this pregnancy. (Even though I’m 25 weeks and still sick everyday) lol I am feeling very lucky and emotional to have this opportunity to be a mom and I will no longer let trolls influence my happiness,” she confessed.

Brittany aims to empower other ‘Mommy to be’s’ and ‘mommies’

Continuing her post, Brittany hopes that other mothers will also take some time to feel proud of themselves.

“To all you other mommy to be’s and mommies in general YOU ARE KILLING IT, don’t let the opinions of others get you down, you will be the best mother to your beautiful baby just like me!!” she said.

In conclusion, Brittany wrote, “Be proud of your body because you are growing a human life! I am so honored I get to be a mom and have a beautiful son in just a few months, Keep smiling and sharing positive vibes, we need more of that in this world!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brittany Cartwright💋 (@brittany)

Pregnancy hasn’t been easy for Brittany, even her husband, Jax Taylor, explained that he reassures her often about how beautiful she is. However, this message received nothing but praise from fans and other Bravo personalities, including another pregnant Vanderpump Rules star, Stassi Schroeder.

“And you are so stunning,” Stassi commented.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus on Bravo.