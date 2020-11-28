Scheana Shay talks feeling terrified and anxious after pregnancy loss, admits ‘I’ll be excited once I have a healthy baby’

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay is hesitant to get too excited about her current pregnancy.

Just before Halloween, Scheana announced that she was expecting her rainbow baby after experiencing a miscarriage earlier this year.

During a recent episode of her podcast, Scheananigans with Scheana Shay, she sat down with her co-host, Jamie Lynne, and special guests to discuss topics that included mental health and her pregnancy.

Scheana says her mom is excited for the new addition to the family

After playing a ‘how well do you know each other’ type game with her podcast guests, the group suggested that Scheana should play a similar game with her boyfriend and baby daddy, Brock Davies.

The conversation then shifted to how cute Scheana’s baby girl is bound to be.

“I wanted to say that she’s going to be gorgeous because, Brock aside, your mother’s gorgeous, your sister’s gorgeous, and you’re gorgeous,” said one of the guests.

Scheana also brought up how excited her mother is about the baby.

“My mom has started a full bow collection for her. We have, like, thirty-plus bows. I was over there today and my mom’s like, ‘Did you see? Did you see?’ I was like, ‘no mom, I had to pee. I just drove from San Diego, I went straight to the bathroom. I didn’t look in your closet.'”

She continued, “She’s like, ‘Come here. Look.’ And she has this whole rack of all, like, thirty different little onesies and all of these matching bows and she’s like, ‘why aren’t you excited?'”

Scheana admits that she’s terrified after her recent miscarriage

It’s at this point in the conversation that Scheana opens up about her fear since her miscarriage.

“I’ll be excited once I have a healthy baby. In the meantime, I still have anxiety. I have anxiety about my appointment today. I’m like, ‘do you still have a heartbeat? Are you okay in there? Like, until I can feel her, it’s like, I wanna be excited and I’m seventeen and a half weeks now,” Scheana explained.

“But after having a pregnancy loss, it’s terrifying and so it’s like I’m just trying to stay optimistic and not be, like, so excited about everything but then I wanna be excited because I don’t wanna manifest that something is wrong,” she confessed.

She then explained further that she feels more relieved after hearing the baby’s heartbeat at each appointment.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus on Bravo.