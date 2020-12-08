Andy Cohen seemingly confirms next season of Vanderpump Rules and who will be cast

Recently, it was announced that Vanderpump Rules stars Jax Taylor and his wife, Brittany Cartwright, wouldn’t be returning to the show.

After the recent announcement that the Vanderpump Rules cast would be two people short, fans wondered if the show would be returning at all.

Now, it seems that Andy Cohen has all but confirmed that the show will be returning for another season.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Andy says Vanderpump Rules still has a ‘solid cast’ without Jax and Brittany

After singing Jax and Brittany’s praises earlier in his show by saying, “I have to give it up to them,” Andy also spoke to the impact that Jax has had on the franchise.

“Jax created so much story, drama, conversation in his eight years on that show,” Andy admitted. “He will go down as one of the biggest reality stars in their moment.”

However, now that it’s confirmed that they will be leaving the cast, Andy hints that there’s still more Vanderpump Rules to come.

“They’ve got Lala [Kent], James [Kennedy], Scheana [Shay], Tom [Sandoval], Tom [Schwartz], Katie [Maloney], Ariana [Madix], the new people. That’s a solid cast,” Andy confirmed.

Read More Ariana Madix talks moment in Season 8 that almost her made quit Vanderpump Rules

He then went on to say, “When that show’s going to start shooting again, I have no idea, but I’m excited. I’m excited for there to be a shift also.”

Andy explains Jax’s exit and sings his praises

Andy also gushed about what a champ Jax was when he was on Watch What Happens Live, but he also acknowledges that something changed at the last reunion.

“Every time he came to Watch What Happens Live, he was always in the middle of some s**t storm on the show and we just would roast him mercilessly. And he always took it like a man,” Andy explained.

However, it seemed that recently things had started to change for Jax and he was taking things more personally than normal.

“It felt like at that last reunion, he got so mad at me for asking him stuff that had happened on the show. I mean, he was furious and he doesn’t watch the show. I’m like, ‘I’m confronting you about what you said on the show.’ So that was a bit of a disconnect,” Andy admitted.

It seems that there’s no bad blood between Jax and Andy as Jax recently shared a message he received from Andy after his departure was announced.

Andy’s message read, “Incredible run, dude. Amazing show and you were always the best, greatest sport. I have loved having you on wwhl and being on this ride with you.”

Jax’s response was simple but sweet, “Thanks @bravoandy I’ll see ya again soon.. [purple heart emoji]”

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus on Bravo.