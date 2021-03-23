Vanderpump Rules: Lala Kent shares first image of baby Ocean

Lala Kent posts her first picture of baby Ocean. Pic credit: ImageCollect/Admedia

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent gives fans their first-ever glimpse at baby Ocean after giving birth just last week.

Lala took to Instagram to post the adorable picture.

The picture shows a closeup of one-week-old Ocean’s squishy baby face. She wears a white onesie with a pink elephant pattern and a matching hat as she rests on a pink fuzzy blanket.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In the caption of her post, Lala revealed the exact time that Ocean was born and how much she weighs.

“A week ago, March 15th 2021, at 6:45AM, my life changed forever. This little 5 lb 10 oz, sign of Pisces sent me into a world I can only explain as heavenly,” she wrote.

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

Lala also expressed how much she is already enjoying motherhood.

“No one could have prepared me for this kind of love,” she continued. “Ocean, you are the greatest thing that has ever happened to me. I am so honored to be your mama- my heart could just burst”

Vanderpump Rules stars and alums Brittany Cartwright, Jax Taylor, Stassi Schroeder, Katie Maloney and James Kennedy all showered Lala and Baby Ocean with love in the comments section.

Even the official SUR Instagram commented with a string of floral emojis.

Lala gave birth early on March 15

Lala announced her pregnancy in September and revealed that she was due in April.

However, a bit later on in her pregnancy, she learned that there were “concerns” regarding her pregnancy.

After she had been experiencing bleeding, her doctors started to closely monitor her pregnancy and discovered that the placenta was maturing too fast.

At this point, Lala expected a premature birth so she wasn’t caught off guard when she went into labor in March rather than April.

Her husband, Randall Emmett announced that Lala went into labor on March 14.

The following morning, Lala revealed her baby was born. This is the moment she told the world that she had chosen to name her baby girl Ocean.

Randall also shared that both Lala and baby Ocean were both healthy after the birth.

Lala was part of the Vanderpump Rules baby boom

Four women from the Vanderpump Rules family, Stassi Schroeder, Lala Kent, Brittany Cartwright and Scheana Shay, all got pregnant around the same time in 2020.

Rumors started spilling that the women formed a pregnancy pact.

Lala, Stassi and Brittany discussed the rumors during an episode of Lala’s podcast Give Them Lala.

While they joked that they didn’t make perform a blood ritual, they admitted that they all agreed they wanted to be pregnant at the same time.

Now half of them are happy mothers. Along with Lala, Stassi gave birth to her baby, Hartford on January 7. Both are enjoying their early days of motherhood.

Brittany and Scheana are still expecting. Brittany and Scheana are both due in April so fans can expect more Vanderpump Rules babies soon!

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus on Bravo.