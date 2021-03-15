Lala Kent welcomes baby Ocean into the world after going into labor early

Lala Kent introduces the world to baby Ocean. Pic credit: Bravo

Vanderpump Rules stars Lala Kent and Randall Emmett welcome their baby Ocean into the world after Lala went into labor over a month earlier than anticipated.

Lala announced her baby’s birth on Monday, March 15.

The new mom took to Instagram to introduce the world to her new baby.

The picture featured a selfie of Lala still looking flawless despite freshly giving birth. She is also holding her baby under a blanket. The baby’s hand sticks out of the blanket and latches onto her mother’s finger.

“Ocean Kent Emmett,” Lala simply captioned the post revealing the baby’s name.

Lala has received plenty support from fans as the post already has over 87k likes.

Randall uploaded the same picture to his account revealing that both mom and baby are healthy following the premature labor.

“She’s healthy, beautiful, and perfect like her mother!” He captioned the post.

Lala entered labor the previous night

Randall took to his Instagram on March 14 to announce that Lala was going into labor.

He simply captioned the post, “And so it begins…”

Vanderpump Rules stars of past and present wished Lala a heathty and safe delivery.

“So excited! Sending positive vibrations,” Katie Maloney wrote.

“Soooooo exciting!!!!!!!!” Beau Clarke exclaimed

“I woke up thinking about y’all!!!!!!! Ahhhhhh,” new mother Stassi Schroeder wrote.

“I love you guys so much!! Sending all of our love!! I can’t wait,” Kristen Doute expressed.

The most surprising congratulatory statement came from Scheana Shay. The two feuded after Scheana announced her miscarriage. Scheana claimed Lala refused to come over to support her after receiving the news of her miscarriage. Lala claimed that Scheana never asked her to come over.

However, it seems that’s water under the bridge now as Scheana sent her love to the expecting couple.

“Sending so much love and prayers to you both!!!” Scheana enthused.

Pic credit: Instagram/@randallemmettfilms

Why Lala went into labor early

Lala’s early labor may have come to a shock to some fans. She had initially announced her pregnancy in September and revealed that she was expecting her baby in late April.

However, Lala learned of some complications during the early stages of of her pregnancy. She spoke on the journey the caption of one of her maternity shoot posts.

“From the time of my 20 week appointment, up until a couple weeks ago, the word ‘concern’ was thrown around a lot about the growth of my daughter. It wasn’t until recently that my doctors were feeling good about what they were seeing,” she wrote in the post.

After experiencing some bleeding, her doctor wanted to closely monitor her pregnancy as it developed. She later learned the placenta was maturing too fast. This pushed up the due date from April to March.

Fortunately, Lala and Ocean both experienced a healthy birth and seem to be doing well.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus on Bravo.