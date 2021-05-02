Vanderpump Rules: Kristen Doute meets Lala Kent’s daughter, Ocean

Vanderpump Rules alum Kristen Doute finally meets Lala Kent’s daughter, Ocean. Pic credit: Bravo

The Vanderpump Rules baby boom took over Vanderpump Rules news for the first months of the year. And now all of the first wave of babies have finally arrived.

Last year, Vanderpump Rules alums Stassi Schroeder, Lala Kent, Brittany Cartwright, and Scheana Shay all announced that they were expecting their first children with their respective partners.

And now that the babies have all made their grand entrances into the world, the Vanderpump Rules family continues to share sweet moments with the newborns.

One particular alum, Kristen Doute, has been keeping her fans and followers updated as she shares the sweet moments when she meets each of the babies.

In a recent post to Instagram, Kristen shared her experience in meeting Lala Kent’s baby girl, Ocean.

Kristen meets Lala Kent’s daughter Ocean

In the sweet series of three pictures, Kristen glows as she holds baby ocean. In one picture, Kristen sits and gazes lovingly at Ocean. In the other two, she stands holding the baby and smiling for the camera.

Kristen captioned the post, “Ocean Kent..you tiny gorgeous angel. You’re your momma’s mini me & will no doubt be as smart, sassy and successful as your amazing parents. I love you so much already.”

A couple of weeks prior to meeting Ocean, Kristen also met Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor’s son, Cruz.

In that post, Kristen holds baby Cruz as he rocks adorable mustard yellow overalls.

“This little angel is one week old today! [blue heart emoji] I love you Cruz!”

Kristen worries she may experience fertility issues

While it’s clear that Kristen is thrilled for her Vanderpump Rules co-stars, the star previously opened up about her worries that she may not be able to get pregnant when she’s ready to start a family.

Kristen underwent several tests to help prepare herself for any challenges she may face when trying to get pregnant.

At the time, she said, “It’s just been a lot of anticipatory anxiety for the last two months of unknown…of what was going on with my body. I’m 37 and hoping to get pregnant but not this minute.”

Vanderpump Rules Season 9 to begin filming in May

As for more Vanderpump Rules news, it was just revealed that the show has received the green light to begin filming for Season 9. Production was brought to a halt during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic but has since begun with the easing of restrictions.

It will be exciting to see how the baby boom shakes up the show. However, the new season will not feature several longterm cast members, including Kristen.

Kristen was fired along with co-stars Stassi Schroeder, Max Boyens, and Brett Caprioni were all fired for racist remarks.

Brittany and Jax also revealed that they won’t be returning for the new season, though the couple assured fans it wouldn’t be the last they’d see of the couple.

So, although Kristen has been fired from the show, it seems that she’ll have no shortage of Vanderpump Rules baby love surrounding her.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus on Bravo.