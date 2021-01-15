Vanderpump Rules alum Kristen Doute is worried about whether or not she can get pregnant

With the current Vanderpump Rules baby boom in full swing, Kristen is one of the only ladies who isn’t currently expanding her family.

The former Vanderpump Rules star has seen her former castmates including Brittany Cartwright, Lala Kent, Scheana Shay announce their pregnancies. Stassi Schroeder was also part of the baby boom, she and husband Beau Clark recently announced the birth of their first child, a daughter they named Hartford.

However, while Kristen isn’t on the list of expectant mothers, it seems that she does have babies on her mind. She recently took to her Instagram Stories to share her frustrations with not knowing whether or not she’ll be able to get pregnant when she’s ready.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kristen shared her frustrations about a doctor appointment on Instagram

Kristen shared her frustration with a recent doctor’s appointment with her followers in her Instagram Stories.

“[I am] constantly nervous about can I or can I not get pregnant?” she said in the initial post.

Shortly after posting her first story, Kristen proceeded to delete it after she realized that it was causing some confusion with her followers.

She went on to clarify what she meant in another now-expired Instagram Story captured by Digital Girls Club.

Read More Jax is going to be a dad — Vanderpump Rules star reveals Brittany Cartwright pregnancy news

“by ‘not going to happen’ I mean the appointment I was hoping for we couldn’t fully do,” Kristen wrote. “will fill you ladies in when I get home if anyone has similar experiences they can share.”

Kristen further explained herself admitting that she should have worded herself better in the first place.

“I worded this poorly. The appointment I’ve been waiting for couldn’t happen fully,” Kristen said.

Kristen is hoping to expand her family one day, just not yet

Although Kristen is watching her former co-stars bring new lives into the world, and she hopes to join them someday, Kristen admits she isn’t quite ready to do that just yet.

“It’s just been a lot of anticipatory anxiety for the last two months of unknown…of what was going on with my body. I’m 37 and hoping to get pregnant but not this minute,” she confessed.

Kristen clarified herself once again when she had calmed down from her appointment.

“Sorry, I guess wording is everything. I was very, very stressed out,” Kristen said in another set of Instagram Stories.

She went on to explain that she had gone in for an appointment that she booked months ago. Kristen was hopeful that she was going to be able to have a few tests completed, but that just wasn’t the case.

“I’ve had really off cycles lately and it’s been making me really nervous because of my age. And going in today, they were not able to do the test we were hoping for so it really stressed me out and kind of broke my f**king heart. But we did the best we could with what we could do,” Kristen shared.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus on Bravo.