Vanderpump Rules: Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor welcome son Cruz

Vanderpump Rules stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are parents. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Vanderpump Rules alums Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright have officially started their new journey of parenthood as the couple announced they’ve welcomed their first child together.

The pair, who first announced they were expecting a child during the Vanderpump Rules baby boom, have been anxiously awaiting the arrival of their little boy, and he has finally made his grand entrance.

The pair took to Instagram to introduce their son to their fans and followers and reveal the little one’s name.

Jax and Brittany welcome son Cruz

Posted to Brittany’s Instagram page, the couple shared a picture of them both cradling their son, who they’ve named Cruz Michael Cauchi, while still in the hospital. Both parents appear incredibly peaceful and happy.

Brittany captioned the post, “Yesterday, April 12th at 1:51pm, our lives changed forever in the absolute best way possible. Our beautiful son Cruz Michael Cauchi was born and we have never been more in love.”

“He is the most precious gift and I am so blessed to be his Mommy. [blue heart emoji] We are soooooo so happy, he is a dream come true!! [crying face, heart face, and blue heart emoji] – Both Mommy & Baby are doing great! [blue heart emoji],” the caption concluded.

Fans and Bravo stars flooded the comments with their congratulations for the couple.

Former Vanderpump Rules star Kristen Doute commented with a string of star and blue heart emojis and exclaimed, “love you guys!!”

Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zociak Biermann also stopped by and commented, “Omg CONGRATS!! I couldn’t be happier for you 2!! The days seem long but the years are short!! Love you guys!”

Jax and Brittany are ready to pivot away from the Vanderpump Rules spotlight and embrace parenthood

Since announcing they were expecting their first child together, both Jax and Brittany have been transparent about the journey.

The pair announced their exit from Vanderpump Rules shortly after sharing their pregnancy news and have been planning the transition from reality television stars to parents ever since.

Brittany experienced plenty of body-shaming during her pregnancy and was honest with her fans and followers that despite all the hate, she was determined to enjoy her pregnancy to the best of her ability.

“I am so proud of my body for creating my son. I have had days where I let negative comments from strangers get me down, but WHY!? I am growing a perfect and healthy human being who i have only dreamed of my entire life,” she shared in an encouraging Instagram post.

And in a recent podcast interview, Jax gushed that he was moving his focus away from the drama of Vanderpump Rules in order to focus on growing his family with Brittany.

“I’m 40. I’m gonna be a father. My focus is on that. It’s just not fair to the show either to be like, ‘Okay, I’m going to sign up for this but I’m only going to be able to do these, this, and this.’ So, you know, I was okay with the decision, you know, to hang it up,” Jax shared.

Now that baby Cruz has arrived, fans wait on pins and needles for the Vanderpump Rules babies to be able to meet one another.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus on Bravo.