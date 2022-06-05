Tom Bergeron praises Dancing with the Stars for big move heading into Disney+

Tom Bergeron on Dancing with the Stars. Pic credit: ABC

There are big changes coming to Dancing with the Stars in its 31st season.

The show is leaving ABC and moving to Disney+ streaming, which is a huge move that proves the show is more interested in the future and it is not focused on the stagnating and dwindling viewership totals from network and cable television.

With over 130 million people subscribing to Disney+ streaming, DWTS has a chance to bring in a lot more viewers than those shows stuck on cable TV.

This also means the show needs to make some big changes. One of those is bringing in the man who helped bring Dancing with the Stars to ABC, to begin with.

Deadline reports that Dancing with the Stars has plans to bring back Conrad Green, the man who ran the show when it premiered and was the executive producer until Season 18. One man who is very happy about this is former host, Tom Bergeron.

Tom Bergeron talks DWTS producer change

Tom Bergeron was already happy that the show let producer Andrew Llinares go. Tom even went as far as to call it “karma.” Andrew was who fired Tom and replaced him with Tyra Banks, something that was polarizing to the fans.

Tom also mocked the move to Disney+ streaming as if it was a bad thing and also said that he wouldn’t return to the show after the move, as it was part of his past now.

However, he seems very happy that Conrad Green is returning to Dancing with the Stars.

Tom did this with a Twitter post that linked to the Deadline story, with the comment “Lazarus 2.0” and clapping hands.

For those who don’t know their Bible, Lazarus was a man who rose from the dead. It sounds like Tom is saying that Conrad will help DWTS rise from the dead once again after viewership and ratings dropped in the last few seasons since Tyra Banks took over the hosting role.

Who is returning with Dancing with the Stars on Disney+?

On top of the return of Conrad Green, other people returning include two of the judges for sure. Derek Hough already said he was coming back for the new season.

Bruno Tonioli also left Strictly Come Dancing in the U.K. because he said he needed to dedicate all his time to the U.S. version of Dancing with the Stars.

As for the pros, that is unknown. In an interview with Nikki Bella, the former contestant and fiancé of Artem Chigvintsev said that they didn’t know about the Disney+ move until the fans did and the pros were always the last to know.

Dancing with the Stars is on hiatus. The dancing reality competition series will return in late 2022 to its new home on Disney+ streaming.