Nikki Bella voices concern for DWTS fans who can’t afford Disney+

Nikki Bella and Artem on Dancing with the Stars. Pic credit: ABC

Dancing with the Stars meant a lot to Nikki Bella.

She competed in the show’s 25th season and finished the season in seventh place.

However, she got a lot more out of DWTS than that.

When she competed, she was dating fellow WWE superstar John Cena, and the two eventually broke up, partially because he was against marriage and having kids.

Nikki ended up making a connection with her Dancing with the Stars professional partner Artem Chigvintsev after she and Cena broke up and the two have been together ever since.

They now have a beautiful baby boy and will finally get married this fall.

In an interview with ET Online, Nikki said that Artem had no idea the show was moving to Disney+ until the announcement by Disney.

Nikki Bella reveals how she told Artem about the DWTS news

Nikki Bella said that she and Artem were both shocked by the news that Dancing with the Stars was moving to Disney+.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“I was shocked too,” Nikki said. “It was especially because I saw it online, on social media. I was immediately like ‘Artem you’re going to Disney+.’”

With that said, she also said she understands the people who are not happy since they can’t afford the $8 a month it costs to subscribe to Disney+.

“I also feel bad just for the viewers who can’t afford streaming services. I think ‘Dancing’ was such an outlet for people to enjoy it with the family. I hope it’s for the best.”

However, she also sees the positives of moving to Disney+.

“I also think it’s cool they’re doing history by being the first live [show] on streaming,” Nikki said. “So, it can actually open a lot of doors.”

Dancing with the Stars is betting on the move to streaming. The 30th season saw the lowest viewership in DWTS history, with around 5 million people watching per episode.

With so many people dumping overpriced cable TV for more affordable streaming services, Dancing with the Stars is looking to the future. There are 125 million subscribers to Disney+ right now.

Nikki and Artem preparing for marriage

Artem was a pro in Season 30 and there has been no indication that he will leave that role in Season 31.

However, there is one thing that could get in the way.

Nikki announced that she and Artem have finally set a wedding date after three years of dating. While she didn’t reveal it, she said it will be later this fall and they are closing in on a venue right now.

Dancing with the Stars is on hiatus. The reality dancing reality show will return later in 2022 to Disney+.