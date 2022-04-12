Tom Bergeron throws shade at Dancing with the Stars leaving ABC

Former DWTS hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews. Pic credit: ABC

While Tom Bergeron has moved on from Dancing with the Stars and has other projects in the works, he isn’t above throwing shade at his old show.

He was salty when one of the executive producers was let go recently, with Tom calling it “karma.”

Now that Dancing with the Stars is leaving ABC for Disney+, many fans are mad because the streaming service costs $8 a month to subscribe to.

Tom responded to one of the people who think it is a bad thing that ABC dumped the show with another snide comment.

Tom Bergeron responds to DWTS leaving ABC

When Dancing with the Stars moved from ABC to Disney+, several people believed that ABC was dumping the show.

When one person claimed that it was “another network f-up,” they tagged Tom and wrote, “You were the glue that held @DancingABC together, much like you did with our beloved #FoxAfterBreakfast. Arrrggghhh. Wishing you all the best.”

Tom joked back with the comment, saying he should “get an endorsement deal with Elmer’s,” referring to the glue brand.

Thanks, Nancy. I should get an endorsement deal with Elmer’s 🤔😉 Sign up for our newsletter! April 9, 2022

It wasn’t as harsh as when Tom called Andrew Llinares leaving Dancing with the Stars “karma,” but it shows that he still has a good sense of humor when it comes to the show that fired him.

Tom was the Dancing with the Stars host from the first season all the way to the 28th. After that season, DWTS fired Tom and Erin Andrews and replaced them with Tyra Banks.

Dancing with the Stars moving to Disney+ not a downgrade

It seems interesting to see so many people who consider Dancing with the Stars moving to Disney+ to be a downgrade or ABC “dumping” the show.

ABC and Disney+ are both Disney-owned properties. Disney didn’t dump the show; it just moved it to one of its other services.

The reasons that Dancing with the Stars moved include making room for more special episodes of Monday Night Football starting this season and providing a way to bring more subscribers to Disney+.

Many people are not happy to pay for Disney+, which costs $8 a month, but there are more people now subscribing to these streaming services rather than paying high rates for cable TV, which is how many people watch ABC and Dancing with the Stars.

At the end of 2021, there were 129 million Disney+ subscribers, while Dancing with the Stars averaged 5.41 million viewers in 2021.

If anything, Dancing with the Stars moving to Disney+ is a step up for the reality show, with more people cutting the cord on high-priced cable TV costs.

Dancing with the Stars is on hiatus. The dancing reality competition series will return in late 2022 on Disney+.