Bruno Tonioli quits Strictly Come Dancing but what about Dancing with the Stars?

Bruno Tonioli on Dancing with the Stars. Pic credit: ABC

There were rumors a few months ago that Bruno Tonioli was out at Strictly Come Dancing, and those rumors just became factual.

Bruno, who worked on the show that helped spawn Dancing with the Stars for 18 years has quit the U.K dance competition.

However, what does this mean for his job at the American version of the competition series?

Bruno Tonioli leaves Strictly Come Dancing

The original rumors from February were that Bruno Tonioli was fired from Strictly Come Dancing.

At that time, the reports indicated that the show planned to keep Anton Du Beke as the judge. Anton took Bruno’s place in 2021 when he couldn’t make it to the U.K. for the show because of COVID-19 protocols.

The sources at the time said that Bruno was making more money than Anton and the network wanted to keep the lesser-priced talent. They also said the network knew there would be backlash from fans, but it was a price they were willing to pay.

It also didn’t make fellow judge, Craig Revel, happy and he cast Bruno to join him on the live tour despite BBC’s decision.

The Sun also reported that the BBC bosses were not happy with Craig speaking out about Anton returning to the show because they “hadn’t even told Bruno he was being replaced.”

Now there is proof that Bruno is gone and this time the news is that he is quitting the series – not that he was fired.

In February, Bruno said he was “sad and frustrated” that he wasn’t invited back. However, Daily Mail reports that Bruno decided to quit the show because he wanted to focus his time in America, and he “quit the show for good.”

The BBC letting him go seemed to reverse course after the backlash and the show offered Bruno a chance to return to judge while also keeping Anton. Bruno declined this and said, “Two years ago, I changed my tickets every week and they need continuity.” He continued, “I absolutely support them and it’s my decision.”

Bruno Tonioli and Dancing with the Stars

The good news for Dancing with the Stars fans is that Bruno Toniolo will be back when the show moves to Disney+ streaming.

Derek Hough already announced he is returning, so Bruno is the second judge who has made this official. Bruno sounds very excited about the Disney+ move as well.

“Dancing with the Stars has moved to Disney Plus, which is a big deal. Because of the travel situation, I will be there,” Bruno said. “It is going to be streaming live which is a big deal. It is very, very, exciting.”

Dancing with the Stars is on hiatus. The dancing reality competitions series should return in late 2022 to its new home on Disney+ streaming.