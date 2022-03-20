Tom Bergeron calls DWTS producer’s termination ‘karma’

Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing with the Stars. Pic credit: ABC

Fans have protested since Dancing with the Stars fired hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews.

Now, it seems that Tom is getting the last laugh as he has made pointed comments about an executive producer that just left the dancing reality series.

Dancing with the Stars fires executive producer

While ABC has not renewed Dancing with the Stars for the 31st season, the show is working on getting things rolling anyway.

With the series dropping down to one season a year, ABC wants to bring on an A-list star to help bring in viewers with ratings dropping consistently the past few seasons.

Tyra Banks is a producer and has been the host since the show fired Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews. However, not all fans are happy with Tyra hosting the show.

Now, changes are coming.

Deadline reported that Dancing with the Stars has let executive producer Andrew Llinares go. He was part of the team that fired Bergeron and Andrews and hired Banks.

The site also reports that DWTS is looking for a replacement.

There is also the idea that ABC wants to replace Tyra Banks as the host, and with the man who helped hire her gone, that could be coming soon as well.

Tom Bergeron calls the termination ‘karma’

When Tom Bergeron was fired, he said the main reason was that DWTS producers didn’t like him complaining about political celebs like Sean Spicer coming on the show.

Bergeron reasoned that the show was a form of escapism for fans, and bringing on political names would cause fans to choose sides and not enjoy the season as much.

When a fan tweeted about Llinares leaving Dancing with the Stars, another tagged Bergeron and asked for his thoughts.

He was quick to respond with “karma’s a bi**h.”

Tom Bergeron had hosted Dancing with the Stars for 15 years, helping to launch the show when it premiered in 2005. After 28 seasons, ABC announced he and Erin Andrew would leave, replaced by Tyra Banks.

Since that time, Tom said he has a new deal possibly in place with a rival network. Erin, meanwhile, said it was a blessing as she moved on to sportscasting full-time.

She has since said she wants to return to host a reality competition show in the future.

Dancing with the Stars is on hiatus. The dancing reality competition series will return to ABC in late 2022.