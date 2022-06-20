Todd and Julie Chrisley address bank fraud and tax evasion verdict, ‘we’re not allowed to talk about it’

Todd Chrisley addressed fans’ curiosity. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_bukley

Todd and Julie Chrisley have a lot going on in their lives right now.

Nearly two weeks ago, they were convicted of bank fraud and tax evasion in federal court. Since then, it’s been a whirlwind for the family.

Following the guilty verdict, the two were remanded to house arrest, where they remain. Todd and Julie have to stay in their Nashville home, with exceptions for medical care, work, religious services, and attorney visits.

Todd and Julie Chrisley speak out about the conviction

During a recent episode of their podcast, Chrisley Confessions, Todd and Julie Chrisley talked about what’s been happening in their lives.

Viewers and fans have wondered when the couple would speak out and not through their attorney. The couple released a statement via their counsel when the verdict was rendered, but nothing since then.

Todd said, “I know all of you guys are wanting to know every detail that is going on in our lives, and I have to ask that you respect that we’re not allowed to talk about it at the present time. There will come a time to where all of it is discussed.”

The Chrisley Knows Best stars are holding on to their faith and leaning on their belief system, saying, “We did want to come on today and let everyone know that it’s a very sad, heartbreaking time for our family right now. But we still hold steadfast in our faith and we trust that God will do what he does best because God’s a miracle worker.”

Todd Chrisley reveals Nanny Faye’s cancer

During that podcast episode, Todd Chrisley confirmed that his mom, beloved Nanny Faye Chrisley, is battling cancer.

They have known since last fall, but Nanny Faye didn’t want her health condition made public. It came out during the fraud trial, and that caused the Chrisleys to get messages about her, and they decided to clear the air.

Not only does Todd have to worry about the sentencing hearing coming up in October, but he also has to worry about his mother and her health. The bond Todd, Julie, and their kids have with Nanny Faye is one of the highlights of Chrisley Knows Best.

Several family members have visited Todd and Julie while under house arrest. Savannah Chrisley was the first spotted, followed by her on-again-off-again boyfriend, Nic Kerdiles. Chase Chrisley showed up with groceries in tow, and Grayson was spotted washing his truck in their Nashville driveway.

Even though Todd and Julie Chrisley may not be able to talk about their case now, they plan to share when the time is right.