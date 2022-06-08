Chrisley Knows Best stars Todd and Julie Chrisley found guilty after lengthy fraud trial

Todd and Julie Chrisley were found guilty on bank fraud and tax evasion charges. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com /Carrie-Nelson

Todd Chrisley and his wife, Julie Chrisley, were found guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion.

The Chrisley Knows Best stars were indicted in 2019, and the trial just concluded last week.

A jury returned a guilty verdict for both Todd and Julie, and they potentially face three decades behind bars in federal prison.

What were Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley found guilty of?

Todd Chrisley and his wife, Julie Chrisley, were found guilty of tax evasion charges and bank fraud.

The reality TV stars knew that charges were coming in 2019 but maintained their innocence.

As for the specific charges for the couple, they were charged with eight counts of financial fraud and two counts of tax evasion. They were charged identically for the 10 counts and found guilty of all of them.

Julie Chrisley also had two other counts against her for wire fraud and obstruction of justice. Specifically, The Chrisleys attempted to defraud banks out of $30 million and avoided paying their tax obligations.

Alongside the Chrisleys, their former accountant, Peter Tarantino, was found guilty of filing false corporate tax returns for his clients.

What’s next for Todd and Julie Chrisley?

Todd and Julie Chrisley became household names when their reality TV show, Chrisley Knows Best, saw major success.

They filmed with their children, Lindsie, Chase, Savannah, and Chase Chrisley. They are raising their granddaughter, Chloe, who is Todd and Julie’s oldest son, Kyle’s daughter. Todd’s mom, Faye Chrisley, has also been a huge part of the show’s success.

There have been nine seasons of Chrisley Knows Best, with the back half of Season 9 slated to begin airing in just a few weeks. A renewal for Season 10 was announced ahead of the verdict, but it’s unclear whether it will still be filmed. Growing Up Chrisley, the spinoff which follows Savannah and Chase Chrisley was also renewed.

Aside from the legal issues the Chrisleys have faced, plenty of family drama moments have made headlines. Todd and Julie are estranged from their daughter, Lindsie Chrisley. Their son Kyle has also battled addiction and mental health issues.

The future is unclear for Todd and Julie Chrisley as they await their sentencing. Everything is currently hanging in the balance as the processing of the guilty verdict begins for each member of the Chrisley family.

Chrisley Knows Best returns Thursday, June 23 at 9/8c on the USA Network.