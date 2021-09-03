Chrisley Knows Best: Lindsie Chrisley ‘will never’ reconcile with Todd Chrisley or other family members

Lindsie Chrisley isn’t reconciling with her famous family. Pic credit: USA Network

Lindsie Chrisley is going through a lot right now, and her famous family isn’t helping anything.

She recently revealed she was divorcing her husband Will, which prompted comments from her dad, Todd Chrisley, on his podcast. He offered prayers for her, but Lindsie said he never reached out privately.

After all of the ups and downs that the last two years have brought to the Coffee Convos co-host, Lindsie Chrisley is ready to move on from it all. Alone.

Lindsie Chrisley ‘will never’ reconcile with her family

In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight, Lindsie Chrisley talked about her relationship with her father, Todd Chrisley, and the rest of the family members.

The former reality TV star said, “Through therapy over the last year, I had just been advised by my therapist to not tune in, to not follow along on social media, things that were being posted because it’s triggering to me.”

And as for a possible reconciliation between Lindsie and Todd, the Coffee Convos co-host said, “There will never be a reconciliation. I think that the most that anyone could ask for at this point is for everyone to go on with their lives as they see fit and to just leave the other side alone. But at this point, there will be no chance for reconciliation.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Why is Lindsie Chrisley estranged from Todd Chrisley and family?

Over the last few years, there has been a lot of back and forth between Lindsie Chrisley and her father, Todd Chrisley. She walked away from Chrisley Knows Best in 2017, and from there, has built her own life outside of the public eye.

When tax issues because a problem for Todd and Julie Chrisley, the blame was placed on Lindsie. There were very public accusations made, and she even appeared on Dr. Phil to talk about the issues between them.

The accusations levied also alleged that Lindsie had been involved with a few members of Bachelor Nation. Robby Hayes and Josh Murray were pulled into the headlines, which made everything more complicated.

As for where Lindsie is in her life now, she told ET, “I’m educated. I have my own home. I have a beautiful child. I have a great life. I have a life outside of the public eye that I truly value.”

Lindsie Chrisley is moving on with her life, and her estranged family is not welcome to be a part of it.