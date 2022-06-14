Nic Kerdiles visits Todd Chrisley as he remains on house arrest

Nic Kerdiles visited Todd and Julie Chrisley. Pic credit: @nickerdiles/Instagram

Todd Chrisley and his wife, Julie Chrisley, are on house arrest as they await their sentencing date.

Following a guilty verdict for both Chrisley Knows Best stars, they were released to their home and ordered to follow strict rules as they gear up for what happens when they are sentenced in October.

Their lives are on hold as they cannot leave their home with only a few stipulations, so several family members and close friends have begun to visit them.

Nic Kerdiles visits Todd Chrisley’s Nashville home

Fans of Chrisley Knows Best and Growing up Chrisley will recognize Nic Kerdiles. He is the on-again-off-again boyfriend of Savannah Chrisley.

Their relationship and subsequent engagement were filmed on the reality TV show. Savannah and Nic eventually broke off their engagement, though their love didn’t subside.

Todd Chrisley has supported Nic Kerdiles, even recently when he nearly took his own life. He sat down with Nic and Savannah to do a video about the events after several stories were written about the 9-1-1 call that was placed at the moment.

Nic was spotted outside of Todd and Julie Chrisley’s Nashville mansion. It isn’t surprising, especially under the circumstances. Savannah was also recently spotted outside her parents’ home, which was the first time Todd had been spotted since the verdict came in.

He was alone when he left, and it wasn’t clear whether Savannah Chrisley was also inside or if he was just showing his support for Todd and Julie on his own.

What’s next for Todd and Julie Chrisley?

Sentencing for the Chrisley Knows Best couple is set for October 6. They will then learn their fate and how many years they will serve in federal prison.

Todd and Julie Chrisley face up to 30 years in prison each, though it likely won’t be the maximum sentence for the couple. Even though the sentencing date is set, it could change due to appeals being filed or other legal issues.

There was no preparation ahead of the lengthy trial because the Chrisleys believed they would be cleared of the charges. That didn’t happen, and now, they have to figure out what will happen to their son, Grayson, who is 16, and their granddaughter, Chloe, who will turn 10 later this year.

Nic Kerdiles and the rest of the close friends and family Todd and Julie Chrisley have are supporting the couple as best as they can.

Chrisley Knows Best returns Thursday, June 23 at 9/8c on the USA Network.