Todd and Julie Chrisley ‘were not expecting to be found guilty’

It’s been a week since Todd and Julie Chrisley learned about their lengthy trial’s outcome.

The Chrisley Knows Best stars were found guilty of tax evasion and bank fraud, which is something they didn’t expect.

As they await sentencing, Todd and Julie are on house arrest at their home in Nashville, with very heavy stipulations surrounding what they can and cannot do.

Todd and Julie Chrisley didn’t expect guilty verdict

Todd and Julie Chrisley were indicted in 2019, so the couple had quite some time to prepare for what was to come, but it seems they believed they would be cleared of the charges.

A source familiar with the family spoke exclusively to US Weekly, revealing, “Any future planning in Todd and Julie’s life is pretty much on pause until they learn of the sentencing in the fall. It’s horrible news and they were not expecting to be found guilty. Their whole life changed in that moment.”

With Todd and Julie stuck in their Nashville home until the October 6 sentencing, they must depend on their children to do what they cannot. Savannah Chrisley visited her parents last week, which was the first time Todd was spotted since the verdict was rendered. Chase Chrisley is also sticking by his parents’ side.

How much time could Todd and Julie Chrisley get?

Sentencing for Todd and Julie Chrisley is set for October 6. The date is subject to change based on appeals, requests, and other legal things that could interrupt the initial sentencing date.

Todd and Julie face up to 30 years in prison each, but Julie caught two additional charges. If they receive the maximum amount of time, it would mean that they would be in their 80s when they are released. It’s unlikely they will get the maximum, but the possibility isn’t entirely off the table.

There’s also the concern over their son Grayson being only 16 right now. They are also raising their granddaughter, Chloe, who will turn 10 later this year. Todd and Julie have to be realistic about what to expect, especially with Todd’s mom, Nanny Faye, in the picture.

As for what happens with Chrisley Knows Best, there’s been no decision about Season 10. Season 9 will return to the network and run as scheduled because it was previously filmed. Everything else is on hold, and filming for the recently greenlit Season 10 has not begun.

So much changed for the Chrisleys following the guilty verdict; they just have to roll with the punches.

Chrisley Knows Best returns Thursday, June 23 at 9/8c on the USA Network.