Here’s how much prison time Todd and Julie Chrisley are facing after guilty verdict

Todd and Julie Chrisley are facing decades behind bars. Pic credit: USA Network

Chrisley Knows Best stars Todd and Julie Chrisley were found guilty on federal charges of bank fraud and tax evasion.

Their trial lasted three weeks, and the jury returned the verdict after just a few days. Todd and Julie were convicted on all counts during the Georgia trial.

Now that the trial is over, the Chrisleys are waiting on their sentencing hearing. While it’s already been said they will appear, it is still a waiting game for the reality TV stars.

How long could Todd and Julie Chrisley serve in federal prison?

As it stands, both Todd and Julie Chrisley could face up to 30 years in prison each.

Sentencing for the Chrisleys is expected to be held on October 6, which is right on par with how federal cases typically go. However, there are also possibilities of delays. So while the date has been set, it doesn’t mean they will actually learn their fate that day, as appeals have yet to be filed on Todd and Julie’s behalf.

Other factors to consider regarding their sentencing include their children and other family members they are responsible for taking care of right now. The judge could decide to have them serve back-to-back sentences, as was done with The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice and her ex-husband, Joe Giudice.

Todd and Julie Chrisley are raising their granddaughter, Chloe. The little girl will turn 10 later this year. They also have their son, Grayson, at home, who is just 16. There is also Todd’s mom, Nanny Faye, who also makes appearances on the show and has become a fan favorite.

What will happen with Chrisley Knows Best?

The family grew to fame by airing on Chrisley Knows Best. Nine seasons have been produced so far, and Season 10 was recently greenlit by the network.

All of this information came out before the guilty verdict, so the fate of the reality TV show hangs in the balance. Season 9 will pick back up in two weeks, and since it has already been filmed and will wrap up where the December 2021 episodes left off, it’s likely the network will let those air as planned, especially with sentencing several months out.

The USA Network hasn’t commented on the show one way or the other regarding the Chrisleys’ convictions. The Chrisley Knows Best spinoff, Growing Up Chrisley, could survive because it focuses on Savannah and Chase Chrisley.

Chrisley Knows Best returns Thursday, June 23 at 9/8c on The USA Network.