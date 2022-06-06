Teresa Giudice flaunts major curves in plunging, cutout black dress for MTV Awards

Teresa Giudice showed off her assets at the MTV Awards. Pic credit: @teresagiudice/Instagram

The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Teresa Giudice knows how to turn heads.

Her outfit for the MTV Awards did just that as she donned a black cutout dress that put her assets on display.

She slayed her wardrobe choice and made everyone do a double-take.

Teresa Giudice shows off her hot body in revealing dress

The MTV Awards were a big deal for Teresa Giudice and several of her Real Housewives costars across various franchises. She and Melissa Gorga repped The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Teresa showed off her outfit for the show and it did not disappoint. She stunned in the black dress that had cutouts and accentuated her bust and tiny waist.

Her hair and makeup were done to perfection, and her pose showed her confidence.

Teresa captioned the photo, “@mtv Awards in lA so honor be to presenting and to be nominated thank you so much for all your love and support ❤️ dress @steven_dann hair @brandonliberati #hair#brandonliberati & @vickicasciola using @hairtalkusa clip in extensions @randco@kykhaircare@theouai@mykitsch@ghdhair@dysonhair #makeup by @darianmarie_mua#rhonj#ultimategirlstrip”

She also shared a photo of herself alongside her soon-to-be-husband, Luis Ruelas.

Teresa Giudice wedding leak

Despite Ramona Singer leaking her wedding date and invite list, Teresa Giudice was unbothered as she attended The MTV Awards.

There’s a busy few months ahead for The Real Housewives of New Jersey star as she gears up to marry Luis Ruelas in August. It’s speculated that the wedding will be filmed for Season 13, though that has yet to be confirmed. However, all of her RHONJ made the guest list, even Margaret Josephs.

Teresa also invited her Real Housewives Ultimate Girls’ Trip costars. While in town for the MTV Awards, Teresa and Louie met up and had dinner with Cynthia Bailey and her husband, Mike Hill. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum is invited to the wedding, along with Kenya Moore (who is a rumored bridesmaid), Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, and Kyle Richards.

Season 13 is rumored to be filming already, which leads to speculation Teresa’s wedding may be at the end of the season. There’s been plenty of contention between Teresa and the women, especially where Louie is concerned. Moving forward, it will be interesting to see what changes when the two marry and how long they will appear on the Bravo show.

Teresa Giudice is enjoying the moments and showing off her stunning body as she continues to make headlines.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.