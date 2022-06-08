Will Chrisley Knows Best be canceled after Todd and Julie Chrisley found guilty?

Chrisley Knows Best fans wonder if the show will be canceled. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Byron Purvis/AdMedia

Chrisley Knows Best viewers wonder about the show’s fate after Todd and Julie Chrisley were found guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion charges earlier this week.

The reality TV moguls have successfully made the show a hit, with nine seasons already filmed. A spinoff also did well, featuring Chase and Savannah Chrisley, titled Growing Up Chrisley. Both shows were recently renewed for new seasons.

Todd Chrisley has been a staple in the NBCUniversal world and was set to host a new show in the coming months. What will the guilty charges he and Julie accrued mean for the fate of their reality TV empire?

Is Chrisley Knows Best canceled?

There has been no statement about whether Chrisley Knows Best will be canceled following the Chrisleys’ legal issues and a guilty verdict.

The network just announced that Season 10 was greenlit for Chrisley Knows Best and was expected to air later this year. It’s likely the family was already filming for the new season. The back half of Season 9 is set to begin airing in just a few weeks as the network has been known to split seasons into two halves, giving fans even more reason to keep tuning in.

Growing Up Chrisley was also greenlit for a new season. The fate of this show is also up in the air, given Todd and Julie made frequent appearances on the show.

It’s possible that the network could continue to film as Bravo did while Teresa Giudice and her ex-husband, Joe Giudice, served their time in federal prison. This would especially be possible if Todd and Julie served their time back to back instead of concurrently. This could be a good workaround since Bravo is under the NBCUniversal umbrella.

When will Chrisley Knows Best return?

The back half of Chrisley Knows Best is set to air in just a few weeks. The season will continue where it left off before going on hiatus in December 2021.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Since it has already been filmed and edited, it’s likely that even if the network canceled the show, Season 9 would continue to air the episodes it has in the can.

For now, Chrisley Knows Best fans can still look forward to the return of their favorite show, even if it may only be to finish airing Season 9.

Chrisley Knows Best returns Thursday, June 23 at 9/8c on the USA Network.