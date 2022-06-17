Grayson Chrisley spotted washing Ford Raptor at Nashville home

Grayson Chrisley still lives with Todd and Julie Chrisley in Nashville. Pic credit: @toddchrisley/Instagram

Grayson Chrisley is just a teenager, but he’s already a star in his own right.

Chrisley Knows Best viewers watched him grow up before their eyes. It’s been nine seasons since the Chrisley family debuted, and he was just a little boy with a sense of humor to rival his dad, Todd Chrisley, and big brother, Chase Chrisley.

Since his parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, were found guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion charges, Grayson hasn’t been spotted much. But that changed earlier this week.

Grayson Chrisley washes Ford Raptor in Nashville driveway

The Chrisley house is a hot spot these days as Todd and Julie Chrisley remain under house arrest as they await their sentencing date in October.

Grayson Chrisley is just 16 years old, so he lives with his parents in their home. He is the youngest of their five children. Kyle and Lindsie Chrisley are the oldest two siblings, and they were the product of Todd’s first marriage. Chase, Savannah, and Grayson are the three younger siblings from that marriage.

Earlier this week, Grayson was spotted in the driveway of his Nashville home washing his Ford Raptor. It’s a roughly $60,000 truck, and he seems to be taking care of his prized possession.

Grayson Chrisley was spotted outside the family home while washing his truck. Pic credit: Backgrid

What will happen to Grayson Chrisley if Todd and Julie Chrisley spend time in prison?

Todd and Julie Chrisley are facing up to 30 years in prison each. It’s unclear how the sentencing will work, including whether they will be expected to serve their time simultaneously or if the judge will consider back-to-back sentences because Grayson Chrisley is a minor in their home.

Not only is Grayson still a minor, but Todd and Julie have custody of their granddaughter, Chloe. She turns 10 later this year, so her care is also important. Savannah and Chase Chrisley are both active in their brother and niece’s lives, so they could take over guardianship if or when Todd and Julie have to serve their time.

Todd and Julie were not expecting a guilty verdict, so they are taking the time before sentencing to set things in order. They have affairs that need to be set up, and the matter of Grayson and Chloe’s well-being is significant. Todd’s mom, Nanny Faye, is also a factor in this, so that will be a conversation the family has as well.

Chrisley Knows Best returns Thursday, June 23, at 9/8c on the USA Network.