Lindsie Chrisley breaks silence about Todd and Julie Chrisley verdict

Lindsie Chrisley spoke out about her parents’ guilty verdicts. Pic credit: CBS

Todd and Julie Chrisley’s oldest daughter, Lindsie Chrisley, spoke out about her parents’ guilty verdict rendered earlier this week.

She has a contentious relationship with her parents and walked away from the family’s reality TV show, Chrisley Knows Best.

There’s been plenty of media coverage of the feud between Lindsie and The Chrisleys, including her speaking out about the accusations she was a part of helping get them indicted in 2019.

Lindsie Chrisley speaks out about her parents

Amid the news that Todd and Julie Chrisley were found guilty of tax evasion and bank fraud, Lindsie Chrisley made a statement.

Taking to her Instagram story, Lindsie shared her thoughts.

The former reality TV star said, “I know most of you are expecting to hear from me on my podcasts this week as I took time to be with my family last week. The verdict is not what I had hoped or prayed for, and I am deeply saddened for myself, my son and my family as a whole. Please pray for us during this difficult time and know that I will be back when the time is right. Thank you for your continued love and support. Lindsie”

Pic credit: @lindsiechrisley/Instagram

What has Lindsie Chrisley been up to since leaving Chrisley Knows Best?

After walking away from Chrisley Knows Best, Lindsie Chrisley struck up a friendship and partnership with Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry.

The two have hosted the podcast Coffee Convos for five years. They have well over 200 episodes recorded and continue to make new content together. Lindsie even appeared on Teen Mom 2 a few times when Kailyn filmed at her office. Lindsie also has another podcast called The Southern Tea.

Lindsie also recently divorced her husband, Will Campbell, and is working on co-parenting their son, Jackson. It appears that they were amicable when splitting, as nothing has come out about either party regarding their marriage.

It’s unclear where Lindsie Chrisley stands with her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley. She did mention that their relationship was beyond repair at one point, but given her statement, it looks like maybe some healing could have happened.

Lindsie no longer films with her family and hasn’t in years. She has built her own career in the podcast world and may address some of what happened when she feels like the time is right for her and her son.