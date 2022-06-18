Todd Chrisley confirms Nanny Faye is battling cancer — Here’s what we know

Nanny Faye is battling cancer. Pic credit: USA Network

There’s more bad news for the Chrisley family.

Nearly two weeks after Todd and Julie Chrisley were found guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion charges, the Chrisley Knows Best stars confirmed Nanny Faye is battling cancer.

After months of speculation and the reveal of Nanny Faye’s cancer during the lengthy trial, the family had no choice but to reveal the battle the matriarch is facing.

What kind of cancer does Nanny Faye have?

On the most recent episode of Chrisley Confessions, Todd and Julie Chrisley addressed the rumors surrounding Nanny Faye.

The couple confirmed that Nanny Faye was diagnosed with bladder cancer last fall. She has been undergoing treatments but chose to keep her battle private. She didn’t want the world to know, and the family respected her wishes until the news came out during their trial.

Todd talked about the press and paparazzi outside his Nashville home and his mother’s home, saying, “I would ask that the people that are doing this respect that she is 77 years old and that she is in a battle for her life. We’re struggling with that, and doing the treatments and being optimistic, and placing her in God’s hands. I pray multiple times a day that God keep a healing hand on her.”

What does this mean for Todd and Julie Chrisley?

The stress of Nanny Faye’s cancer battle and their guilty verdict are a lot for the Chrisley Knows Best stars.

Sign up for our newsletter!

They were not expecting a guilty verdict, and now, they must prepare for what will happen.

Todd and Julie are facing up to 30 years in prison. That is a lot of time away from their family, though it’s unlikely they will be given the maximum penalty at this point. They are due to be sentenced on October 6, but that is subject to change based on appeal filings or other legal matters that could arise.

With Nanny Faye getting weekly cancer treatments and Grayson Chrisley and their granddaughter, Chloe, still living under their roof, there is a lot to figure out before they head to federal prison.

Both Todd and Julie are under house arrest as they await their sentencing date. There are exceptions to the rule for medical, work, and religious purposes, but they must be discussed with whoever monitors them. As far as filming Season 10 goes, that remains up in the air.

Chrisley Knows Best returns Thursday, June 23 at 9/8c on the USA Network.