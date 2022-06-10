Todd and Julie Chrisley break silence after guilty verdict

Todd and Julie Chrisley released a statement following their guilty verdict. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Chrisley Knows Best stars Todd and Julie Chrisley released a statement through their attorney after they were found guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion.

The couple sat through a three-week trial as they testified, evidence was presented, and other protocols took place. After deliberating for a few days, the jury returned with a guilty verdict. Todd and Julie were found guilty on all counts.

With their sentencing scheduled for October 6, the Chrisleys’ fate lies in the hands of the judge.

Todd and Julie Chrisley release statement

Following their guilty verdict, the reality TV stars released a statement through their attorney that was given to press outlets.

Through their attorney, Todd and Julie Chrisley said, “Both Chrisleys are devastated and disappointed with the verdict and will be pursuing an appeal. Julie and Todd are so grateful for the love and support shown by their family, friends and fans. They both remain strong in their faith and will continue the ‘fight’ until they are vindicated. They have their priorities in order and are currently concentrating on the welfare of their children and Todd’s mother, Elizabeth Faye Chrisley.”

With their convictions in place, Todd and Julie each face up to 30 years in prison. Since it is a federal crime, they will be incarcerated in federal prison, which has more strict rules than some local and state prisons.

The sentencing date is subject to change based on what the Chrisleys’ attorney files regarding appeals. Since the date is roughly four months away, and a lot can change in that time. However, what the judge will choose to do about the two underage children the Chrisleys are raising in response to their sentencing remains unknown.

Lindsie Chrisley speaks out about parents’ verdict

Lindsie Chrisley has been estranged from her dad, Todd Chrisley, and mom, Julie Chrisley, for years. They had a very public feud in 2019, and once the dust settled on that, Lindsie was certain she would never reconcile with her parents.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Even though she wasn’t on good terms with her parents, she didn’t want them to be locked up either. Lindsie released a statement on her Instagram story, which gave her thoughts about the guilty verdict. Although she didn’t say much, she was saddened by the verdict and needed time to process it.

What will happen to Todd and Julie Chrisley remains unknown as the sentencing date for October 6 will determine the next move.

Chrisley Knows Best returns Thursday, June 23 at 9/8c on the USA Network.