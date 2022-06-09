The Challenge Season 38 spoilers: Elimination results reveal latest competitors sent home from Argentina

TJ Lavin will return to host The Challenge Season 38 on MTV. Pic credit: MTV

Despite recent reports about The Challenge bringing a spinoff show to CBS, MTV’s main The Challenge isn’t going anywhere. The popular competition series is currently filming its 38th season in Argentina.

Just like other recent seasons of the MTV show, there are daily challenges and elimination events to help thin out the competition and ultimately determine finalists.

The Challenge Season 38 spoilers have been arriving online and continue to show which players are eliminated from the game every so often.

The Challenge 38 spoilers reveal rookies eliminated

With a title of Ride or Dies, The Challenge Season 38 features pairings of one man and one woman who are considered allies. They could be boyfriend-girlfriend, husband-wife, family members, or good friends.

There have been at least three teams ousted from the game by traditional eliminations so far. The latest appears to be two rookies who joined the show.

Based on spoilers from PinkRose at the Vevmo forum thread, Johnny Middlebrooks and Ravyn Rochelle have been sent home from the competition, which has recently featured a grand prize of $1 million for the winners.

Middlebrooks was originally a cast member on Season 2 of CBS’ Love Island. His teammate Ravyn is listed as a social media influencer and actress on the Vevmo forum thread.

The former Love Island star will also appear on another reality TV show ahead of The Challenge. Middlebrooks was recently revealed amongst cast members for Paramount Plus’ All Star Shore, a spinoff featuring various reality TV stars competing in party games.

Other cast members on the show will include Jersey Shore OG Angelina Pivarnick and Bachelor in Paradise’s Blake Horstmann.

Who else has been eliminated or sent home so far?

In addition to Johnny Middlebrooks and Ravyn Rochelle departing The Challenge Season 38 in Argentina, two other teams got eliminated. One of the first reported eliminations was All Stars 3’s Kailah Casillas and her husband, Sam Bird.

A second elimination spoiler report crushed many fans as it revealed that War of the Worlds champ Turabi “Turbo” Camkiran had been sent home with his rumored girlfriend, Tamara Alfaro.

Before those reports, there was a cast shakeup as spoiler reports indicated that Season 38 filming paused due to someone testing positive for COVID-19. Once things seemed back on track after the cast quarantine, spoilers surfaced that Aneesa Ferreira’s partner, friend James Simon, had been disqualified and sent home by producers.

Along with that, Nam Vo’s teammate Emmy Russ reportedly quit the show, which meant Nam was without a partner and disqualified. The three-time Challenge competitor was again unable to show his full capabilities in the game.

There are still plenty of remaining vets in the cast, including former champions Johnny Bananas, Laurel Stucky, Amber Borzotra, and Kaycee Clark, as well as Spies, Lies & Allies finalists Tori Deal and Devin Walker.

Among the remaining rookies are Amber’s boyfriend, Chauncey Palmer, Big Brother 21’s Analyse Talavera, and Kaycee’s brother, Kenny Clark.

The Challenge 38 is TBA for MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 3 episodes arrive Wednesdays on Paramount Plus. The Challenge: USA premieres on MTV on Wednesday, July 6 at 9:30/8:30c.