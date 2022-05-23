Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick shows off new blue hair, seemingly shades MTV

Angelina Pivarnick shows off new look while seemingly shading MTV. Pic credit: @angelinamtv/Instagram

Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Angelina Pivarnick has been keeping herself busy lately.

Between filming the new season with her castmates and going out on the town with her friends, her social media has been filled with photos as she lives her life to the fullest amid her divorce proceedings from Chris Larangeira.

Despite the stress she was under that caused her to have a brief stint in the hospital, Angelina appears to be thriving.

After receiving harsh criticism from followers regarding her overuse of filters and editing of her photos, she shared a few unedited pictures and proved to everyone that she didn’t need to do anything to her photos to make herself look good.

Now, Angelina has opted for a change in hairstyle and showed it off to her fans in a recent post. Not only did she show off her new look, but it seems she may have been shading MTV at the same time.

Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick shows off new blue hair

Not one to stray from her long, dark hairstyle, Angelina went for a new edgier look with her latest hairdo.

She shared a photo of herself on her Instagram stories as she debuted her new look.

Angelina’s long dark hair was styled straight, but she added a little flare to it.

She had streaks of blue throughout her hair, a look that was quite different from her usual go-to.

After showcasing her new look on her Instagram stories, she also shared a post on her page, but it has since been deleted.

In that post, she stared at the camera with a fierce look on her face.

She rested one hand on her head and held a drink in the other.

She captioned the photo, “U can’t imitate or duplicate me. Good luck.”

It’s unclear why Angelina decided to remove the post, but some fans had suspicions that she may have been throwing a dig at MTV, who recently announced that they were planning to reboot Jersey Shore with a new show called Jersey Shore 2.0.

Is Angelina Pivarnick throwing a dig at MTV?

Fans took to Reddit and shared Angelina’s latest post.

The original post came from someone who thought Angelina was taking things with the network further than the rest of the cast. Angelina’s caption, if actually a dig at MTV, was in addition to the OG cast’s statement that they shared on social media in protest of the reboot.

It was later reported that MTV was blindsided and upset by the cast’s statement as they felt they were being ungrateful.

It’s unknown at this time if the rift between the cast and the network will impact future seasons of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is currently on hiatus.